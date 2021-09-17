The City of Marathon is seeking Florida Keys artists to submit original pieces to be considered for a “fitness court” that is scheduled to be completed in the Marathon Community Park later this year.
Funds for the fitness court were granted to the city through the National Fitness Campaign, which installs the courts in public areas nationwide with the goal of promoting public fitness. The National Fitness Campaign will also be giving a grant of $5,000 to the artist whose piece is chosen for the fitness court.
Marathon grants coordinator Maria Covelli said she has heard some locals express interest, but has not yet received any submissions. The window for submission was opened in the final week of August and runs through noon on Monday, Sept. 20. The pieces submitted can be in any medium, but the final format needs to be a high resolution Adobe file. Covelli said artists need to keep the size of the wall, 38-by-7 feet, in mind. Other than that, there are no specifications for the art submissions.
“It’s pretty much whatever they want to put forward,” Covelli said.
The pieces will be considered by a panel of judges consisting of Marathon Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Samess, Marathon High School Assistant Principal Liz Logan, Marathon Planning Director Brian Shea, Liz Young of the Florida Keys Arts Council and Covelli. The panel will narrow submissions to a final three and the Marathon City Council will select a winner at its ensuing meeting.
“I think it’s great that they added on the grant because it’s great to do something for the community and that little bit of incentive is a great way to get talented people to submit,” Covelli said.
The art will be sent to a design team from the National Fitness Campaign and the artist chosen will work directly with them to ensure the installation goes to their liking. It will be printed on a wrap and applied to the wall.
There will also be a side wall containing a bio about the selected artist and the inside of the main wall will have “some snippets” of the artist’s other work, according to Covelli.
The National Fitness Campaign says it has installed more than 200 of the courts nationwide since it was established in 1979, hoping to give communities an area to work out for free. The courts have seven exercise structures and have a phone application to help participants exercise at the courts. In the last year, the campaign added the option for municipalities to select a local artist to create a piece for display at the fitness center.
The National Fitness Campaign was founded by Mitch Menaged in San Francisco and has a goal of installing fitness areas in 1,000 American cities by 2023.