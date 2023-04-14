The City of Marathon is seeking to double its efforts to help protect nesting sea turtles and needs the public’s help.
Every year, the city hires sea turtle nest surveyors to work through Oct. 31. This year, the city is doubling the amount of hires, so surveyors can work in pairs for efficiency and safety, according to city officials.
The city hires the surveyors to perform a daily beach patrol of Sombrero Beach and Coco Plum Beach. The employees survey the beaches at dawn, or just before, to ensure no nests are disturbed by the daily raking. Surveyors can expect to work two to three days a week, part time, and earn $15 an hour, according to city spokeswoman Sara Mathis.
The City of Marathon’s turtle surveyor program is permitted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission administered through Save-A-Turtle. Surveyors must have taken the required turtle surveying identification class to apply. Surveyors will make reports to the city’s Planning Department daily to coordinate with the beach rakers. Duties include inventorying nests and documenting all turtle activities. At the end of the season, surveyors coordinate with the city to submit and end-of-season report.
Successful applicants must undergo a drug test, produce a driver’s license and undergo a background check. Email application to HR@ci.marathon.fl.us or fax to 305-289-4143. Mail or drop off at City Hall, 9805 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050.
Five species of sea turtles are found swimming in Florida’s waters and nesting on the state’s beaches. Those turtles are loggerhead, green, leatherback, Kemp’s Ridley and Hawksbill. All sea turtles found in Florida are protected under state statutes.
Turtle nesting season in Florida has begun, and local governments and turtle conservation groups want to remind residents and visitors to keep the lights out near the beaches so that turtles can lay their eggs in peace and the hatchlings can find their way safely to the water.
Hatchlings naturally run toward light, so people living near the beach should turn off the outdoor lighting and close their shades or curtains if at all possible. If the lights cannot be completely doused, try shielding them so that they don’t shine toward the beach. Baby turtles are drawn to light after they hatch from their sandy nests. Porch lights can be fatal to these hatchlings.
Key West’s beaches are closed to the public each night at 11 p.m., and this time of year it’s vital that people heed the law, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
The organization Save-A-Turtle has, in past years, seen evidence that females have crawled up on the beach and returned to the water without laying any eggs. Turtle watchers suspect these “false crawls” may be the result of human interference.
Although it’s tempting to try to witness this rare and wonderful aspect of our ocean environment, it’s not worth the consequences. Nesting beaches have diminished as development has increased over the past several decades. It’s crucial that we do all we can to ensure safe nesting beaches in Key West, Crean said.
In addition, people need to dispose of their trash properly when at the beach. Obstacles on the beach can prevent sea turtles from nesting as they crawl from the water, across the sand, to lay their eggs. They can also prevent sea turtle hatchlings from reaching the water once they emerge from their nests. Beach-goers can help sea turtles by properly disposing of all trash, filling in holes in the sand, and putting away boats, beach toys and furniture. Fishing line can be deadly to sea turtles and other wildlife, so be sure to dispose of it properly. To find a monofilament recycling station, visit http://www.mrrp.myfwc.com on online.
“As beach-goers, we can all do our part to help sea turtles survive,” said Robbin Trindell, who heads the FWC’s sea turtle management program. “By keeping beaches dark and clearing the way at the end of the day, we can help ensure that these amazing animals keep returning to our beautiful state.”
Other ways to help sea turtles include reporting those that are sick, injured, entangled or dead to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
Purchasing a “Helping Sea Turtles Survive” Florida license plate contributes to sea turtle research, rescue and conservation efforts. People also can donate $5 and receive an FWC sea turtle decal.
For information, see the FWC’s “Be a Beach Hero” brochure or visit http://www.MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle.