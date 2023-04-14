Turtle Time

Sea turtle nesting beaches have diminished as development has increased over the past several decades.

 Photo provided

The City of Marathon is seeking to double its efforts to help protect nesting sea turtles and needs the public’s help.

Every year, the city hires sea turtle nest surveyors to work through Oct. 31. This year, the city is doubling the amount of hires, so surveyors can work in pairs for efficiency and safety, according to city officials.