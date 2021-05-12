If anyone knows dolphins in the Florida Keys, it’s Steve McCulloch. He arrived in the Keys in 1970, after turning down an admission to West Point Academy, and began work catching and training dolphins.
“At some point I realized I was taking and wasn’t giving back, now it’s my turn to give back,” he said.
That giving back has come in the form of helping to rescue injured dolphins, whales and manatees as executive director of stranding operations at Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder, a Key Largo-based nonprofit that is licensed by the federal government to conduct rescues of sick or injured marine mammals. The group covers an area of over 10,000 square miles and works in conjunction with other wildlife rescue organizations in the area, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard and the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, to act as a 911 dispatch of sorts for injured cetaceans.
That work, says McCulloch, is vitally important, because the health of the Keys dolphin population can be an indicator of the overall health of the ecosystem. But the status of the dolphin population can be difficult to ascertain, and is currently under investigation by DPMMR. By 2023-24, McCulloch hopes to undertake a “health and environmental risk assessment,” which involves catching wild dolphins, studying them for 15-20 minutes and gathering data on their health.
“Dolphins are very good at masking disease and weakness,” McCulloch said. “They don’t want to appear weak to predators.”
For that reason, their health can be difficult to measure without close observation.
The work is difficult, McCulloch said, because natural conservation organizations are so underfunded. DPMMR used to have its own rehabilitation center until it was destroyed in Hurricane Irma. Now injured animals have to be transported to other rehabilitation centers in two vehicles that are over 20 years old. It used to have its own necropsy lab as well, but it was also lost to the punishing storm.
McCulloch said they “desperately” need two new donated vehicles and funding for a new necropsy lab, and added that any support from the community, through monetary donations or volunteering, is greatly needed.
He said that funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation has helped to bolster marine mammal rehabilitation immensely in the Keys. He has also applied for government grants to build four mass stranding response centers. He said these are needed since data shows that the Keys, Big Pine Key in particular, are a hotspot for mass strandings, when marine mammals beach themselves in large numbers.
But McCulloch’s vision for the DPMMR goes deeper than just rescue operations and community education. Two decades ago he came up with the idea for a “one marine, one health” center — essentially a marine biology teaching hospital where researchers and scientists could study marine life and work toward better conservation.
In his 50 years interacting with marine life in the Keys, McCulloch said he has seen a decline in the overall health of the ocean. That is part of why dolphins are so essential, because they are what he calls a “sentinel species.”
After initially catching and training dolphins in the Keys, he travelled the world to do protection work for them. In 1997, he was back in the Keys and got a call that two dolphins that had been on display at the Ocean Reef Club needed to be returned to the wild. He took the job and travelled to Florida’s Indian River Lagoon, living on an island for a few months to monitor the dolphins as they acclimated. It was then that he noticed the poor health of many of the wild dolphins there.
“I noticed the water wasn’t very clean and a lot of wild dolphins were getting entangled (in fishing line),” McCulloch said. “They were sick, they were dying and I thought, ‘Why am I releasing dolphins to an environment that doesn’t look like it’s doing very well?’”
It was then that he resolved to expand his work into environmental conservation and research.
Manatees rescued in the Keys currently have to be transported to Miami to be rehabilitated. Dolphins and whales also have to be taken to far-away rehab centers, which often fill up. In some cases, McCulloch said, they have to be euthanized, since that’s the only thing that can be humanely done for them with no local rehab center. This is unfortunate for an area with so much marine life, he said.
Finding dead sea animals presents an opportunity to gather valuable data about their life and health. McCulloch described a scene “like CSI” when a fresh carcass is found in which volunteers and researchers arrive and perform a quick necropsy on the spot, then transport the carcass to a mangrove area and allow nature to “reclaim” it.
If an animal is already decomposing or has to be euthanized and contains harmful chemicals, it is brought in a truck to the mainland and immediately put in a landfill.
DPMMR volunteers are placed strategically throughout the Keys and undergo 30 hours of training. McCulloch said the community has a responsibility to be aware of issues facing wildlife and to do its best to protect it. Some people, though, have to have it framed in more societal terms to understand the value of the ecosystem.
“People ask me, ‘Why is it so important?’ and I say, ‘Just look at your property value. If the water is clean and dolphins are playing around in your backyard, your property is priceless,’” McCulloch said. “Compared to if the water is green and there’s a dead manatee just run over by a boat going 90 miles per hour.”