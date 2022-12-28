Marine navigation systems or GPS units on boats are designed to help mariners better navigate waters and protect marine resources, but recently one system has done just the opposite and caused extensive damage to one Upper Keys coral nursery.

Instead of warning mariners about a Coral Restoration Foundation coral nursery, the marine navigation system appeared to have done more to encourage boaters to drop anchor on the site, resulting in extensive damage to the endangered corals cared for in the nursery.

