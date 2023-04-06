MarineLab

Students learn about sea life during a MarineLab excursion.

 Photo provided by MarineLab

Marine Resources Development Foundation/MarineLab Environmental Educational Center received more than $50,000 in donations to help provide free marine science education programs to Monroe County students, according to MarineLab development director Kim Gregory.

Students will benefit from a $24,000 Ocean Reef Conservation Association Grant, $25,000 grant from Edward B. and Joan T. Knight Foundation and a $4,000 donation from Islamorada Mayor Joseph “Buddy” Pinder’s closed campaign account.