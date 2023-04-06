Marine Resources Development Foundation/MarineLab Environmental Educational Center received more than $50,000 in donations to help provide free marine science education programs to Monroe County students, according to MarineLab development director Kim Gregory.
Students will benefit from a $24,000 Ocean Reef Conservation Association Grant, $25,000 grant from Edward B. and Joan T. Knight Foundation and a $4,000 donation from Islamorada Mayor Joseph “Buddy” Pinder’s closed campaign account.
The Ocean Reef Conservation Association grant will fund a coral reef class for seventh-graders and a mangrove ecology class for fifth-graders. It is expected to cover the costs for approximately 450 students from Key Largo School, Plantation Key School, Treasure Village Montessori, Ocean Studies Charter School and The Academy at Ocean Reef.
The coral reef program includes an outreach component during which a MarineLab marine science field instructor will go to the school classroom. The following day, the students will come to MarineLab for a field excursion to the reef, which includes a citizen-science component. During the mangrove ecology program, students are taught about seagrasses and mangroves from the boat before snorkeling the waters of Florida Bay.
“As much as we learn in the classroom, it does not compare to the value of experience and learning about nature firsthand out on the water,” Treasure Village Principal Kelly Mangel said. “The MarineLab staff are highly experienced marine biologists, who provided our students with engaging and educational lessons during their field study experience.”
The Edward B. and Joan T. Knight Foundation and Pinder donations were allocated to the “Saltwater Superheroes” program, a project developed by Leadership Monroe’s Class XXIX. The goal of the program is to expose Keys students to their local environment, creating stewards of change in protecting the fragile Keys ecosystem.
Both donations will cover the costs of more than 600 students from Key Largo to Key West to participate in the program.
While the teachers have various one-day program options to choose from, all include a boat trip with MarineLab’s marine scientists leading the students on and in the water.
Students learn about the habitat while snorkeling — why it is important, what to look for and how to explore the habitat safely.
The funded educational field programs have been developed to advance understanding and stewardship of local waters.