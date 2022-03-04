Residents of 16 apartments at Mariner Place in Marathon lost their homes on Thursday, after the city gave them 15 days to leave the building because it found the building was need of “significant structural repairs.”
Following an inspection, the City of Marathon declared the apartments, located at 20 Coco Plum Drive, uninhabitable at this time, according to Marathon officials, who called the condition of the building a matter-of-life safety.
The property owner was instructed to relocate the tenants, according to the city.
The city does not plan to physically remove residents from the building, but officials have talked to the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative and plan to cut power to the building on Friday, March 4, City Manager George Garrett said.
The city has told the owner, Carlos Berdeal, that the city has identified at least three properties within the city Berdeal could place trailers and temporarily house the residents. However, Garrett has not received a commitment from Berdeal about the proposal, Garrett said Thursday.
Berdeal told The Key West Citizen on Thursday that he was of the understanding that all of the residents had found temporary housing, he said. As of Thursday, Berdeal was still working on plans and establishing a price for the needed repairs.
Garrett has also talked with several hoteliers about housing the residences, but has not received a firm commitment and did not disclose what hotels might be able to house the residents.
Domingo Diego, a resident and the building manager at Mariner Place, spoke with The Citizen on Thursday through a neighbor, Elinor Rincon, who interpreted the conversation.
Diego said he has lived at Mariner Place for six years. He said he was able to find a small, affordable house in the city but cannot move into it as it isn’t ready. He added he will be forced to couch-surf for up to a week.
Rincon, also a resident, said she started her search for alternate housing in December because her apartment was showing signs of spalling.
“This has been very stressful,” Rincon told The Citizen, “but at least I started looking in December because I knew this (building shutdown) might happen.”
She said the building issues are worse on the second floor, which is where her apartment was located, because work had been done post-Hurricane Irma only on the ground floor.
She said she probably would not return to Mariner Place because she fears the rents will skyrocket, adding she was told it would be six to seven months before repairs on the building were completed.
“The only good thing that happened in all this,” she said, “is that nobody got hurt while the building was deteriorating.”
Rincon also found affordable housing in the city for herself and her mother, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Staff writer Timothy O’Hara and Richard Tamborrino contributed to this report.