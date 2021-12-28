MarrVelous Pet Rescues and Adoptions has expanded its footprint to include its own devoted foster and adoption center and rescue house.
The long-time pet rescue group moved into the Key Largo Park neighborhood just days before Thanksgiving. The new space is cozy.
The front room serves as office space for rescue director Suzi Youngberg as well as a “Sit and Stay” area.
The “Cuddles Nursery” houses puppy litters, the “Kibble Kitchen” is for feedings and the “Small Critter” room is home to cats and the occasional rabbit or guinea pig.
“We have the ‘Doggie Lounge’ for meet-and-greets. It’s homey here and much more comfortable to sit at a kitchen table to sign the adoption papers,” Youngberg said.
“This is not a shelter,” she added. “This space provides us an opportunity to expand our foster and adoption services that we already provide.”
MarrVelous Pet Rescues, founded in 2007 by real estate broker Joy Martin, has steadily increased its adoption services. Meet-and-greets, surrenders, fosters and adoptions used to take place upstairs at the American Caribbean Real Estate office, and could be hectic at times, until the rescue found its devoted home.
As of the end of November, the nonprofit has successfully placed 105 surrendered animals into new homes this year, close to hitting the 2020 record mark of 117 pets placed.
A difficult economy is not only hard on people but animals too, and MarrVelous Pet Rescues has seen an increase in animal surrenders as a result. The rescue has also helped owners with food and preventative medications during difficult times.
“We’ve had five adoptions within the last month,” Youngberg said. “We have two adjoining fenced yards for dogs to run and we have the ‘Wall of Gratitude’ for the MPR donor pack.”
Indoor and outdoor wall space is devoted to recognizing donors who support the rescue’s efforts.
In the southwest corner of the home is the “Spay & No Balls Clinic,” a surgery room for a spay and neuter program co-sponsored by Whiskers and Paws of Monroe County founder Margie Schwartz to trap-neuter-release feral and homeless cats to humanely control local cat colonies.
The program will also enable MarrVelous, which spays or neuters all pets before adoptions to control the homeless pet population, and to save money on exorbitant vet bills.
“We can’t foster or adopt our way out of overpopulation,” Youngberg said. “We try to help any animal we can, but we are limited by the amount of foster homes we have at any given time. All our animals live in foster care until they are adopted.”
The intake process allows the pet to be integrated into a nurturing environment while being socialized in a home.
MarrVelous Pet Rescues currently has two cats and 10 dogs that need homes.
“We are really in need of fosters right now,” Youngberg said. “Of course, we have a lot of foster failures who adopt but we are starting to exhaust our list of fosters who temporarily house rescues.”
Fosters simply need to fill out a form and provide references.
“I have two dogs from MarrVelous Pet Rescues that I adopted about eight and seven years ago,” said resident Carolyn Ambler. “They’re both wonderful mixes and it was an easy process. In fact, it was a great process. I had never had a dog before and they were wonderful to work with. I started fostering a dog, and they found a home for him. The second dog I fostered I wound up adopting and the same thing with the third.”
MarrVelous Pet Rescues and Adoptions has brought back its monthly “Yappy Hour” meet-and-greet program, which kicked off last week again, at the Buzzard’s Roost. In January, the event will take place at Baker’s Cay.
The new rescue home recently hosted a grand opening and open house “Pawliday Celebration,” which offered a photo booth with “Santa Paws,” raffles, the chance to meet adoptable pets, and a training and pack walk.
For information, visit http://www.mprescues.org or find them on Facebook or call 305-453-1315.