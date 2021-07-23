Billy the Marlin played catch with Key West Mayor Teri Johnston after mugging for photos during the recent Key West City Commission meeting.
Johnston was getting in some practice for throwing out the first pitch on Key West Day at the Miami Marlins’ Aug. 28 game with the Cincinnati Reds at LoanDepot Park in Miami’s Little Havana area. Game time is 6:10 p.m.
Those attending the meeting at Key West City Hall applauded when Rick Lopez, general manager at The Zone (97.7-FM), announced Johnston’s ceremonial role before that game. The Zone is an affiliate for Marlins’ radio broadcasts.
Commissioner and vice mayor Sam Kaufman sponsored the first day for Key West with the Marlins, who joined the National League in 1993 and won the World Series in 1997 and 2003.
Children from Key West are scheduled to be on the field for the seventh-inning stretch to lead fans in singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” in the ballpark with a retractable roof.
Details on special Key West T-shirts and $25 tickets (with $5 from each going to support the Police Athletic League) will be announced, Kaufman added.
“The Miami Marlins management has been so supportive,” said Lopez, who provided Johnston with a baseball glove and ball in order to “practice” for her pitching debut. He also took pride in noting that Key West High’s 11 state baseball championships are tied with Miami’s Westminster Christian for the most in Florida history.