Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the Middle Keys have been busy patrolling U.S. 1 recently, arresting one person who fled officers while giving them the middle finger, and another who was found with a cache of credit, debit and gift cards.
Christine Eliza Dayoub, 36, of Miami Beach, was charged late last week with aggravated flee and eluding with injuries or damage, fleeing and eluding, hit-and-run and possession of synthetic marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 when a deputy was passed by a speeding Mercedes sedan on the 3300 block of U.S. 1 in Marathon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Both vehicles were southbound when the Mercedes recklessly swerved around the Sheriff’s Office vehicle, causing the deputy to slam on his brakes. Radar indicated the Mercedes was traveling 56 mph in a 35 mph zone. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Dayoub, began waving her middle finger out the window and accelerating, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Dayoub then began recklessly passing other vehicles, driving on the shoulder and into oncoming traffic while reaching speeds of 90 mph, reports state. Dayoub displayed both middle fingers from the sunroof upon reaching the Seven-Mile Bridge. At that point, Dayoub reached speeds of 120 mph and the deputy ceased the pursuit for safety reasons, but watched as Dayoub began tailgating a Tesla and then intentionally crashed into the rear of the Tesla, the Sheriff’s Office stated.
The Tesla fishtailed; however, the driver was able to keep control the car, the Sheriff’s Office stated. The deputy once again attempted a traffic stop, but Dayoub did not stop. Meanwhile, Lower Keys deputies prepared tire spikes at Mile Marker 35 after Dayoub exited the Seven-Mile Bridge. Dayoub, however, pulled over on her own accord at Mile Marker 36 on the Bahia Honda Bridge.
As a deputy approached the Mercedes with his service weapon drawn, Dayoub followed instructions and exited the car. She was laughing and said she wished to go to jail, adding she had no reason for driving the way she was driving, according to deputies.
Two synthetic marijuana vape pens were found in the Mercedes. Dayoub was taken to jail, deputies said.
“It’s just crazy,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said Wednesday on U.S. 1 Radio. “Don’t know why; it seem like she wanted to go to jail.
“[Monroe County Commissioner] Mike Forester always loves when I call people ‘idiots,’ and she made the list,” Ramsay said.
A day earlier, a Neville, Ohio woman was arrested following a traffic stop in Marathon in which a large amount of credit/debit/gift cards were found in her possession.
Deputies arrested Heather Elizabeth Leggett, 31, on charges of 10 counts of larceny – taking possession of multiple other persons identification or credit cards without reporting the items to law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.
The passenger in the black Toyota sedan, Justin Lee Perkins, 34, of Florence, Kentucky, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.
A deputy stopped the sedan at approximately 8:22 p.m. on Dec. 9 on U.S. 1 after noticing the license plate was not legible. As he approached, the deputy noticed an odor of marijuana and also noted the steering column was heavily damaged, reports. Leggett stated she didn’t have her license and that it was suspended. The deputy reported seeing a small foil-wrapped pipe inside the car, deputies said.
As law officers responded to the scene, Perkins took ownership of the pipe and said he also had a hypodermic needle in his front pocket. Perkins said the car belonged to a friend of a friend, neither of whom were present. Attempts to contact the car’s owner were not immediately successful, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Leggett removed a hypodermic needle and a stack of credit/debit/gift cards from her bra. No other contraband was found.
A search of the car turned up three purses and a bag that contained more credit/debit/gift cards, none of which contained either suspect’s name, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Leggett claimed she found the cards that were in her bra at a gas station, adding that the other cards in the Toyota were already in the sedan when she borrowed the car. Both Leggett and Perkins were taken to jail. The car was towed. The incident remains under investigation.
“We’re glad to get these two numbskulls off the road,” Ramsay said Wednesday. “We’re glad to hold them accountable, get them in jail, get these credit cards out of circulation to try to stop the victimization of other victims in other areas.”