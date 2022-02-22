Measurements taken as a part of the Florida Healthy Beaches Program found that Higgs and Smathers beach have water quality that is considered “poor” as of Feb. 1.
The tests take measurements for the bacteria enterococci, which has been recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an indicator of salt water quality since 2004.
“According to studies conducted by the EPA, enterococci have a greater correlation with swimming-associated gastrointestinal illness in both marine and fresh waters than other bacterial indicator organisms and are less likely to “die-off” in saltwater,” reads the Healthy Beaches Program website.
A designation of “good” means 0-35 enterococci were found per 100 milliliters of marine water. “Moderate” means 36-70 and “poor” is given for 71 or more per 100 milliliters. In addition to Smathers and Higgs, Anne’s Beach, Bahia Honda Oceanside and Sombrero Beach all received a “moderate” designation.
James Rachal, environmental manager at the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, said the department would need to find the source of the pollutant to be able to mitigate it, which is a difficult task.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have the funding to go out and do that kind of investigation,” Rachal wrote in an email. “So all we can do at this point is issue an advisory for people to be informed (of) our last sampling.”
The Healthy Beaches Program states that Enterococci are a bacteria normally found in the intestinal tract of humans and animals. The presence of which can be an indication of fecal pollution and can come from stormwater runoff, human sewage or pets and wildlife.
Rachal said birds can be a contributor to enterococci levels. High concentrations in recreational waters can cause disease or infection if they are ingested or enter through a cut or sore.
Beach water quality measurements began in Florida when five counties joined a grant-funded program to test for enterococci. The Beach Water Sampling Program was extended to 30 counties by 2000 when the state Legislature passed funding for it. Sampling has been biweekly since 2011.