County commissioners in Miami-Dade recently passed an item that gives Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s office 60 days to complete a study about the potential effects of a business reciprocity agreement between Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, potentially signaling that Keys businesses could be given local preference for public projects within Miami-Dade County. Broward and Palm Beach counties are also now part of the proposal.
The item passed despite opposition from some commissioners, who said that they should worry strictly about Miami-Dade businesses and not those from neighboring counties. It was pointed out that this resolution only requires that a study be conducted about the potential effects of such an agreement.
Miami-Dade had such an agreement with Broward County from 2002 to 2017 and some commissioners said it did not go over well, with Miami-Dade businesses complaining that companies from other counties were taking up jobs within Miami-Dade.
“I don’t have an issue with you researching, but we already went through this and the amount of businesses that were upset,” said Chairman Jose Diaz. “By the way, I go to Monroe County a lot. Great people. But you know that they’re very about their people locally. They’re very strong with their local people.”
Monroe County business leaders see the potential for a reciprocity agreement as a good thing, in particular contractors who could be given business for public building projects on the mainland.
Don Horton, owner of Island Construction Management in Islamorada, pointed out that the village gives preference to contractors within its borders. Although Horton is only licensed as a residential contractor and would not benefit from the potential agreement with Miami-Dade, he said it was “probably not a bad idea” and would help those who want to work on the mainland.
Judy Hull, executive director of the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce, was generally in support of such an agreement.
“The chamber is always interested in promoting business, and it looks like that’s going to open up some opportunities for our contractors,” Hull said. “The thing that stood out to me was 60 days doesn’t seem like much of a window to study it.”
Elizabeth Moscynski, president of the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, said reciprocity would provide a boost to local contractors and businesses.
“The effect it will have is unclear in the present; however, it could be very significant in the future,” she said.
The report will be returned to the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners and evaluated in September.