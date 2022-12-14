The residents of the Sun Outdoors RV communities in both Key Largo and Marathon received news on Oct. 5 that was certain to darken their holidays.
Residents at the two RV parks received a letter from Sun Outdoors saying, “This is a termination notice of your month-to-month RV agreement beginning January 1, 2023. All personal belongings will need to be removed. This removal will be at the owner’s (your) expense.”
This short-notice action initiated widespread anger and confusion among many of the long-standing residents. However, over a few short weeks following the notification, conflicting and, in many cases, inconsistent communication followed.
Sun Outdoors manages RV parks in 27 states and has upward of 13 parks in Florida, with three in the Florida Keys. In Key Largo, the property known as the Rip Tide and the Pelican RV Park on Grassy Key are both Sun Outdoors communities.
When the termination letters were first received, several of the park’s winter residents reached out to WSVN 7 in Miami for a news report because of their fear and frustration.
Erik Gagnon and his fiancée, Tracey Stokes, who were included in the television piece, lived at the Sun Outdoors Key Largo community in their RV since 2018. Gagnon found what he called the “perfect camper” then because of its windows, which laid claim to the views off the Key Largo property.
Gagnon, a retired plumber and contractor, shared his experience by phone. He and Stokes left Key Largo on Nov. 12 for their new home in Georgetown, Texas. He said he tried to find a spot anywhere else in Florida but given the snowbird migration time of year and the impacts of Hurricane Ian, he said nothing was available in Florida. “That was so unfortunate since all my family, including my mother, lived in Florida,” said Gagnon.
Gagnon said before receiving the letter, he found indications on social media that something was happening. He did some research and said he found that other Sun Outdoor park residents in Florida were experiencing the same type of notification. He added that after repeated phone and email attempts to understand what was transpiring, it was clear to him “corporate wouldn’t own up to it, but it sure seemed that way.”
Gagnon knew of eight full-time residents at the Key Largo location forced to scramble to find new housing, and all were having big challenges doing so. “One of my neighbors is a Monroe County inspector who told me he was instructed to keep quiet about the situation by his boss because it “would be bad press for Monroe County’s housing situation.” He asked that his neighbor’s name be excluded from this report.
“There’s no affordable housing here as it is,” Gagnon continued. “These were business owners who lived here. This wasn’t low-income housing.” He added that while some park residents were winter residents, many more were long-term renters.
Gagnon even offered to work at Sun Outdoors, as he’s done elsewhere, doing maintenance work in partial exchange for discounted lot rent. Sun Outdoors wasn’t interested. “They denied me, said I wasn’t qualified, and would have to move or pay the new rates.”
Sun Communities, Inc., the parent company based out of Southfield, Michigan, submitted statements about the upheaval via referrals from Peter Powers, the local Sun Outdoors District RV Resort Manager, and Neal Gulkis, corporate Public Relations Manager.
Nate Philippsen, SVP, Marketing, said in an email, “Please be aware this is a RV resort and not a manufactured housing community. We reached out to all our RV resort guests and all are welcome to stay for as long as they like, which has always been the case. We are simply updating our reservation structure and providing our loyal guests with an additional discount from January to March. Long-term agreements will no longer be available at this location. RV guests with long-term agreements that are going to month-to-month have been offered a highly discounted rate through March 2023.”
Philippsen did not respond to a request at press time as to what the new 2023 monthly guest rates would be. When asked why residents were given less than 90 days to move, he said, ““Our RV guests were given 90 days’ notice as to the change in reservation structure.” Philippsen added that Sun Outdoors has no plans to sell the Key properties.
Gagnon is convinced Sun Outdoor’s goal was to get rid of the old renters, many paying comparatively low rates, and bring in a whole new class of renters who would pay significantly higher rates. He said he was paying $1,200 a month and that a few weeks after the letter and many resident complaints, he was told he could stay for an additional six months, but after March 1, the lease rate was going up to $3,000 a month.
“They terminated leases to prevent long-term renters from staying so they could raise rates as they pleased,” he suggested, confidently.
The final disposition for residents at both parks continues. Sun also apparently even offered some residents moving expenses. “They are backpedaling,”, said Gagnon.
Additionally, despite what some would call a mobile home, many of the units are not mobile at all. Several residents’ winter homes came with a Florida room built off the trailer. So, while it’s technically classified as “mobile,” it’s anything but that.
George Neugent, a member of Monroe County’s Planning Commission, said there was nothing on the county’s Dec. 14 Planning Commission meeting agenda nor in the minutes from the October meeting indicating whether there is any formal request to rezone the properties or if the properties were sold. It’s increasingly unlikely Sun Outdoors is selling their properties in the Keys.
Marathon Planning Manager Brian Shea provided a U.S. Census report that identifies Pelican Motel and Trailer Park on Grassy Key as having an inventory of 85 RVs and no mobile homes. Sun Outdoor communities are both currently zoned as RV parks, not as mobile home parks.