Sun Outdoors manages RV parks in 27 states and has upward of 13 parks in Florida, with three in the Florida Keys. In Key Largo, the property known as the Rip Tide and the Pelican RV Park on Grassy Key are both Sun Outdoors communities.

The residents of the Sun Outdoors RV communities in both Key Largo and Marathon received news on Oct. 5 that was certain to darken their holidays.

Residents at the two RV parks received a letter from Sun Outdoors saying, “This is a termination notice of your month-to-month RV agreement beginning January 1, 2023. All personal belongings will need to be removed. This removal will be at the owner’s (your) expense.”