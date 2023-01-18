The number of Cubans attempting to cross the Florida Straits and enter the United States through Florida and the Florida Keys has declined dramatically since a surge during the holidays, and the U.S. Coast Guard has repatriated more than 1,000 Cubans within the past week.

There has not been a landing in the Keys since last week, when U.S. Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement partners responded to three migrant landings in the Florida Keys and encountered 50 Cuban migrants during a 24-hour period last Thursday and Friday, Jan. 12-13. Two of the events occurred on Long Key and another occurred in the Marquesas Keys, according to Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter Slosar.

tohara@keysnews.com