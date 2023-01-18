The number of Cubans attempting to cross the Florida Straits and enter the United States through Florida and the Florida Keys has declined dramatically since a surge during the holidays, and the U.S. Coast Guard has repatriated more than 1,000 Cubans within the past week.
There has not been a landing in the Keys since last week, when U.S. Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement partners responded to three migrant landings in the Florida Keys and encountered 50 Cuban migrants during a 24-hour period last Thursday and Friday, Jan. 12-13. Two of the events occurred on Long Key and another occurred in the Marquesas Keys, according to Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter Slosar.
Coast Guard crews repatriated 82 people to Cuba on Monday, and Coast Guard crews repatriated 824 Cubans to Matanzas and Cabanas, Cuba last week, according to the Coast Guard.
The Cuban migrant issue has become political fodder for what could be the top possible contenders running for president in 2024, Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden.
DeSantis not only activated the Florida National Guard earlier this month, but called out Biden in the executive order that justifies the use of the National Guard in response to illegal migration from Cuba.
The executive order directs “state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to take necessary actions to protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of Biden’s Border crisis,” the first line of the emergency declaration stated.
“As the negative impacts of [President] Joe Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis,” DeSantis said in a news release when he activated the National Guard. “That is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources. When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities.”
Biden’s camp responded the following week and criticized DeSantis for deploying the National Guard to handle the arrival of undocumented immigrants from Cuba.
“We are talking about people who are coming from countries, who are dealing with political strife,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at press briefing last. week. “They’re trying to find asylum — and he’s treating them like pawns.”
DeSantis was “not dealing with the problem,” but “actually creating a problem,” she said.
Earlier this month, Biden unveiled a plan that would allow up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti to receive asylum in the United States, provided they applied from their home countries via smartphone app, without making a perilous overland journey to the border. The plan also includes an agreement from Mexico to accept 30,000 migrants from those countries apprehended in the United States.
DeSantis signed the order directing the National Guard after a total number of Cuban migrants from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2, was 427 at Fort Jefferson, 59 in the Marquesas and 326 in the mainland Florida Keys, according to U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. John Beal. Customs agents finished processing the migrants on late Wednesday, Jan. 4, and the migrants were then transported by Coast Guard to the Coast Guard Sector Key West station.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and local officers of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were overwhelmed by the surge of migrants during the holidays and Sheriff Rick Ramsay called the situation a “humanitarian crisis” and criticized U.S. Customs and Border Protection for not being prepared and having a plan.
“Refugee arrivals require a lot of resources from the Sheriff’s Office as we help our federal law enforcement partners ensure the migrants are in good health and safe,” Ramsay said. “Residents may see an increased amount of law enforcement and emergency responders throughout the county as we continue to respond to these landings.”
Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents and Florida Highway Patrol officers were also deployed to help handle the migrant landings and interdiction, according to local law enforcement.
Customs and Border Protection sent 12 additional agents to the Keys. FHP and FDLE have brought six aircraft to the Keys in response to the uptick in Cuban migrants.