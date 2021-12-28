Large groups of Cuban and Haitian migrants made their way to the Florida Keys in the past week, but were intercepted or detained on land.
On Monday afternoon, a group of Cuban migrants on a boat heading toward Marathon were interdicted, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Capt. Dave Dipre said. Earlier Monday, a group of migrants made landfall at Fort Zachary Taylor Park in Key West, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Adam Hoffner.
During the holiday weekend, 25 Cuban migrants were taken into custody after they made landfall on vessels at different locations in the Lower Keys, according to Customs and Border Protection.
On Sunday, a group of migrants made landfall at Smathers Beach and a second group of migrants made landfall near the Southernmost point landmark in Key West, according to Customs and Border Protection.
The 25 Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody. The migrants will be interviewed and processed for removal proceedings. The migrants claim that they departed from the Artemisa region of Cuba, Hoffner said.
“Multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement partners responded and provided assistance with the recent events in Monroe County,” Hoffner said. “We appreciate the ongoing support from our state and local law enforcement partners to our border security mission in Florida.”
On Friday, a group of 52 Haitian migrants attempted to come into the United States via an old wooden sail boat called the Blood of Jesus, but where interdicted along Card Sound Road in Key Largo on Friday morning, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt and Customs and Border Protection.
The migrants included children and roughly 15 people who required medical treatment, Linhardt said.
On Friday, Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evan’s crew repatriated 39 Cubans to Cuba following four interdictions off the Florida Keys on Dec. 19 and 20, according to the Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk’s crew notified Sector Key West of a rustic vessel at about 7:15 a.m. Dec. 19, approximately 10 miles off Stock Island. On Dec. 20, Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew notified Sector Key West of a rustic vessel approximately 8 miles off Key West, according to the Coast Guard.
A towing vessel’s crewmember notified Sector Key West of two rustic vessels, commonly referred to as “chugs” on Dec. 20 approximately 10 miles off Long Key, according to the Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Sector Key West of a vessel on Dec. 20 approximately 45 miles off Big Pine Key, according to the Coast Guard.
“The Coast Guard maintains a robust presence in the Florida Straits, Windward Passage and Mona Passage with surface and air assets,” said Lt. Paul Puddington, enforcement officer, Coast Guard District Seven. “We will continue to put a high priority on patrolling offshore to prevent illegal migration, save lives by removing migrants from unsafe environments and deterring dangerous illegal activity.”
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 462 Cubans compared to:
5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016
1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crewmembers were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.