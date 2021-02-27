The U.S. Army’s Green Berets are known as the most specialized experts in unconventional warfare.
This week, in waters off Key West, they took part in an unconventional assignment, removing more than 1,200 pounds of debris in waters where they train.
The clean-up was organized under two Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s programs — Clean Seas Florida Keys and the Blue Star dive program. Those programs provide grants to local dive operators to safely remove marine debris.
“Our students do numerous dives throughout the year in that specific training area and we were able to clean it up,” said Chief Warrant Officer Nate Tiffany, who one day earlier graduated 32 special forces divers from their basic and advanced combat dive courses. “Not only does it help us safety wise for dives in that area but it helps divers in Key West in general and we were able to do this alongside our NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) brethren.”
Since the 1960s, Key West has been home to the U.S. Army’s only Special Forces Underwater Operations School. Last summer, a contractor looking for Civil War munitions mapped seafloor from Fort Zachary Taylor to the reef, uncovering potentially dangerous materials where Special Forces Underwater Operations divers navigate during nighttime underwater training.
The operation was a perfect opportunity to pair Green Berets with the Sanctuary’s Blue Star program, a division of NOAA.
“Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary educates Blue Star dive operators on best practices for debris removal and over 50,000 pounds have been retrieved from Keys’ waters to date,” said Sara Rankin, local chapter director for National Marine Sanctuary Foundation which funds the program.
“Pairing Blue Star divers with U.S. Army Special Forces and the U.S. Coast Guard is the most genuine representation of how a community-led program flourishes,” Rankin said. “It was a great day for our community above and below the water.”
The divers worked two locations off Truman Annex, bringing to the surface an array of cables and pipes for safe disposal.
“It’s very important for us to be able to participate in protecting the resource that not only protects our living but to save it for our grandchildren,” said Bob Holston of Dive Key West and a past director on the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation board. “Any operator that does not take part in the Blue Star program is contributing to the demise of their industry.”