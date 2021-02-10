Misha McRae’s professional life continues to branch out, like the garden he works at and the city he lives in and now helps to oversee.
McRae, who said he has always been in tune with nature, is the executive director of the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Gardens and, as of January, he has a new role as chairman of the Key West Tree Commission. He has served on the commission since 2019, but in his new role he will further oversee the protection of the island canopy, as well as the plants and trees that are native to the area.
“Native.” as defined by McRae, means it has always been here, it migrated here or it is something that has been historically planted here. He adds it is especially important to plant that which is native to our area because trees that are not can have shallow roots and can fall over in strong winds.
McRae said his latest role also includes making sure commission meetings stay positive and future decisions by the committee are respected.
It is important to protect what is here, because that is what protects us, according to McRae.
McRae said putting in a new pool is not a good reason to remove an 80-year-old tree, and these are the types of issues the Tree Commission is responsible for helping everyone navigate in a constructive and positive manner. They can also regulate what is planted and can issue permits if a tree that is not sick or damaged needs to be removed.
Anybody who is wanting to landscape is encouraged to visit the gardens and talk with those who work there, according to McRae. He said they should additionally check with Urban Forestry Manager Karen DeMaria, who manages everything tree-related in the city limits and present a landscaping plan.
McRae will also be overseeing any sick, damaged or older trees in the area that can potentially cause harm to people or property.
New home owners are also encouraged to take a trip to the gardens, McRae said, to get further insight and assistance with landscaping plans.
The seeds of the Botanical Gardens were first planted back in 1936 and the Key West Tree Commission was founded in 1971 to stop the paving of green areas.
It has not always been as lush or green either. As recently as 2004, McRae said the area was a hangout for drug dealers and prostitutes. One of his first jobs was picking up needles and used condoms. “It was a scary time,” he added.
McRae came to Key West in 1992, before beginning as a volunteer at the gardens in 1997. In 2004, he became a board member, which later led to his current position.
“As I tell everyone, I didn’t climb the ladder, I kind of climbed the tree to get up to executive director,” said McRae, while smiling.
It is not just a job for him to work at the gardens, it is also personal.
In 2001, McRae’s neck was broken in two places after a car accident, and doctors told him he would never walk again after surgically installing six screws and three inches of metal in his neck. He lost everything in his life during this time, but he vowed he would not be disabled at the age of 45.
The board at the gardens stuck by him, and he kept telling himself, “Not today, but maybe tomorrow, I’m going to walk to the garden.” Through each transition of his recovery he kept striving to move forward. The garden, he said, is where he drew the strength, fortitude and courage to be able to recover.
“I went from pain every day to maybe pain four days out of the week ... three days out of the week ... then there was no pain being out here; breathing in that fresh air just charged my batteries up and gave me the strength and the will,” said McRae. “There was also a relief from all the pressure from the finances, doctors, family, all the other stuff, how am I going to pay my rent and everything. You get out here it is very calming and peaceful.”
He said he feels like he has literally grown with the gardens, which is one of only a handful of native botanical gardens in the United States, and the only non-profit in the Lower Keys that has a native nursery, which keeps a backup specimen for all 547 plants in the garden. He added even after 24 years of working he still sees something new all the time.
McRae calls the garden a “living lab;” It is a place where science, biology and nature can be studied in ways a book, video or classroom can’t provide. The gardens are home alone to 202 species of birds that migrate through the area, as well as 39 species of butterflies.
His long-term vision for the gardens is to become a universal classroom for the study of plants and the effects storms have on plants. He envisions it to be an oasis not found anywhere else, which is what he has personally found it to be.
And now McRae, who has done a lifetime of work within these gardens, will work to make sure the canopy in Key West continues to thrive and survive as well.