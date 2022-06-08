If one looked at the Key West Harbor 50 years ago, the character would have appeared vastly different than it does today. In place of the private yachts and charter vessels that inhabit the area now, there would be commercial fishing, lobster and shrimping vessels.
It was once a significant part of Key West’s economy, but due to numerous economic forces, the last of the shrimping vessels in the harbor left around 30 years ago, according to Dan Smith.
But as of a few weeks ago, Smith and James Phelps have brought the first commercial shrimp vessel back to the Key West Harbor since that time. It now sits in the same place where the Schooner Western Union, the flagship of Florida, once was next to Schooner Wharf bar.
According to Smith, the shrimping industry in Key West was facing numerous challenges. The price of fuel and parts was going up, and competition from imported shrimp in an increasingly globalized world made it difficult to produce a local product. The city was also beginning to change, favoring tourism above all else, at the expense of businesses that produce a local product.
On Monday, the two owners stood on the docks next to the Miss Key West, along with their captain, Mark Thomson, and some relatives. Dozens of passersby stop and take photos of the vessel, which looks noticeably different from most of the other boats in the harbor, and ask what they catch with it.
Phelps and Smith came up with the idea to bring a shrimp vessel back to Key West, both their families were historically part of the fishing and shrimping industry in Key West. But when they started bringing up the idea, people told them they were crazy. They found the boat now called the Miss Key West for sale in Buford, South Carolina, bought it and operated it out of Stock Island for about a year before moving it to its current location.
“We did this the hardest way possible,” Smith said. “We built this during COVID.”
Asked what it was like trying to get a business such as this up and running during the economic upheaval of the pandemic, Phelps at first just laughed.
“Me and Danny rode down this dirt road and found this boat sitting on the end of somebody’s 100-foot wood dock,” Phelps said. “We had to completely rewire, rebuild all kinds of (stuff) ... it must have took 150 phone calls just to find a diesel truck to get to the boat with enough fuel line to go down the dock to get underneath this power line. I was like, this couldn’t get any worse.”
The boat was built in the 1970s but had been sitting in that location for over a year.
“The only thing that was in that boat was a bilge pump that somebody would come in and plug in every once in a while,” Phelps said. “But other than that, we looked at that wiring and said ‘we’re never going to figure this out.’ We just cut everything and started from scratch.”
Even now, getting parts for the boat can be difficult, Smith said. Some of them are considered antiques at this point. What drove them to continue despite the amount of work the boat required?
“Everybody saying that we couldn’t do it,” Phelps said.
Now, the crew takes the vessel out for 10-12 days at a time. On average, they’ll catch shrimp for about 20 days out of the month, Smith said. Over time, the city harbor lost the infrastructure needed to support shrimping. They manage the process from start to finish, which Smith said is “an extremely difficult task to undertake.” He produces the product as a member of the boat crew, and distributes that product to various vendors up and down the Keys with a freezer truck.
Asked how many coastal towns still have a locally-produced shrimp industry, Smith said “we’re losing them so fast, it’s insane.”
“The knowledge and the abilities it takes to actually sustain this and the historical families are … you know, why would you put your kids into a business like this? Everybody saw the writing on the wall,” Smith said.
But, he added that having local industry is extremely important to a community.
“This is what builds economy, we lost our circular economy. All the money that comes into this town basically goes to a select few properties, some large investors. It’s not trickle down, it’s starve-down,” Smith said.
At one time, though, Smith said fishing and shrimping represented hundreds of jobs for Key West.
Smith admits working in an industry such as this one is a difficult way of life.
“These guys get it the hardest way possible. You are literally out there, you’re away from your family, you’re fighting an uphill battle every step of the way. People think we’re nuts for doing this because they’re like ‘do you know what you’re up against?’” Smith said.
The economics of making a local shrimp business make matters difficult as well, Smith said. Looking around the harbor, he points and said there’s one commercial lobster vessel and one fishing boat. The rest are private, million-dollar yachts or charters.
“We’re used for nostalgia,” he said.
Phelps’ father, also named James Phelps (both go by Jimmy) said at one time his family owned seven commercial vessels. He points to Conch Republic Seafood Company, where there was once a trailer park that he grew up in.
Those boats in the Phelps fleet met various fates. Gas prices began to soar at one point, and Phelps’ parents got divorced and his parents split the fleet. One sunk off Fort Jefferson, one caught fire, he recalled. Others were sold.
Asked of his thoughts on what became of the shrimping business in Key West, the senior Phelps said “there’s nowhere to park them out here anymore.”
“It’s all tourists now, it’s gone. This business is going down the drain,” he said.
Nevertheless, he loves to see one shrimp vessel in the harbor again.
“It brings back memories. Like I said, I played on these docks, I played in this building when I was a kid before it was Schooner Wharf,” Phelps said.
But, he doesn’t think the city’s shrimp industry will be revived as a result of it.
The junior Phelps said he thinks once word gets out about the Miss Key West, it could become the sort of iconic attraction people come to see and take pictures with, not unlike the Southernmost Buoy. There are still commercial shrimp vessels operating on Stock Island, but no one sees them, he said.