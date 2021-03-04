Authorities on Wednesday found the body of a 50-year-old Rockport, Texas, woman who went missing while diving the USS Vandenberg wreck off Key West on Tuesday.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard had been searching for Jordan Jay Fisher since Tuesday, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. She was found not far from the wreck on the bottom of the seafloor at approximately 10:32 a.m. Wednesday by divers with the Sea Eagle Dive Boat out of Key West.
Her remains were taken by the U.S. Coast Guard to Coast Guard Station Key West. Foul play is not expected to be a factor in her death. Autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.
Fisher was diving on the boat Emerald See with her husband and two other people and a dive master, Linhardt said. The dive master signaled for everyone to surface. Members of the group lost sight of Fisher while returning to the guide/mooring line. The dive master stated he made several searches around the wreck until he was short on air.
The Sheriff’s Office was first notified of the missing diver at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday.
The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, the FWC, U.S. Coast Guard and the Army Special Forces Underwater Operations School staff searched for Fisher, Linhardt said.
"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the Fisher family during this difficult time," said Coast Guard Cmdr. Brooke Grant, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Key West.