There were 26 new cases of COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
Key West reported eight new cases, bringing the Southernmost City’s total to 2,866. Six new cases were reported in Marathon, bringing the city’s total to 668, while five new cases were reported Key Largo, bringing that city’s total to 891. Three new cases were reported in Summerland Key, now at 156 cases, and one more case was reported in Tavernier (425), Islamorada (189) and Key Colony Beach (40).
There are currently eight people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals in the Florida Keys.
County-wide, there have been 5,911 reported cases, with 46 deaths. Of those cases, 5,593 are residents, while 318 are non-residents.
For information on testing locations and vaccinations, visit the local health department website at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov.