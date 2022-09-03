The new site is a complete rewrite of the current website, which hasn’t been revamped in about 25 years, Clerk of Court Kevin Madok said. The site is now hosted in a data center in Key West and managed by clerk’s office staff, Madok said
“My goal is for the new site to be simple and intuitive to use,” Madok said. “We will be hosting the site in house rather than the current location in Plano, Texas. This will result in a cost savings for the citizens of Monroe County.”
The site is being launched over the Labor Day weekend. Once the site is launched, it will continually be enhanced to provide fuller and more convenient services to the citizens.
“We welcome any feedback from the community,” Madok said. “The primary purpose of the rewrite of the website was to make it far more user-friendly and intuitive. The old site had much outdated and obsolete content. It had evolved over time and thus became very disorganized.”
The clerk updated many forms and contact information and will be adding more forms and resources to make the business of the citizens easier to conduct, Madok said.
The new site has a few new features, such as a video describing how to deal with traffic tickets. New educational videos are in the works.
The clerk’s office also added a better job-opening page that interfaces with a new Enterprise Resource Planning, which is the new paperless accounting and management system implemented a year and a half ago county-wide, Madok said.
Other planned enhancements include a free title fraud alert service, interactive jury services, online marriage license applications, new interface with official records and additional self-help resources, Madok said.
In addition to collecting fines and handling marriage licenses, the Clerk of Court office oversees the finances and record keeping of the Monroe County government and court system.