The Monroe County Clerk of Courts Office has overhauled and relaunched its website, https://www.clerk-of-the-court.com/.

The new site is a complete rewrite of the current website, which hasn’t been revamped in about 25 years, Clerk of Court Kevin Madok said. The site is now hosted in a data center in Key West and managed by clerk’s office staff, Madok said

