Monroe County is experiencing a steep increase of COVID-19 infections, and along with the rise of influenza-like illness in Monroe County, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County recommends residents follow basic public health principles to prevent spread.
The number of daily reported cases in the Florida Keys has increased from about 10 a day to about 20, according to Bob Eadie, administrator and health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
The Florida Keys has a new-case positivity rate of 6.3% and had 106 new cases from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16, according to the latest figures by the state Health Department.
The number of hospitalizations has not gone up significantly. The Keys had been trending at about two, but the number increased to six on Monday, although it was expected to drop to five on Tuesday, Eadie said.
“The holidays are almost here, which will mean more gatherings. Prevent getting sick by frequently washing your hands, wearing your mask when around others indoors, and avoiding crowds,” Eadie said. “If you will be gathering with others, it is safer to do so outdoors and in well-ventilated spaces.”
“Do not attend any gatherings if you feel ill and consult with your medical provider to follow up,” Eadie said.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission of COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status.
Also, the CDC recommends that those 18 years and older get a booster shot at least two months after their initial J&J/Janssen vaccine or six months after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.
The Keys have one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, at about 80% of residents vaccinated. Those who have not yet been vaccinated should do so as soon as possible, Eadie said.
With the pending holidays, the number of tourists has and will continue to increase through New Year’s Day. The City of Key West is expecting large crowds on Duval Street for New Year’s Eve.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston asked that locals and visitors “stay outside and get vaccinated,” she said.
“If you are going to down to Duval, be outside and be around people you know their vaccination status,” she said. “We are going to be busy.”
The city plans to also start monitor COVID-19 levels at its wastewater plant to measure any possible resurgence, Johnston said.
A list of holiday precautions can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/HolidayTraditions.pdf.