COVID-19 cases in the Florida Keys continue to rise, with the Department of Health reporting a new surge in cases Monday.
Over the holiday weekend, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, Nov. 25, with nearly half of those cases — 80 — in Key West.
The increases bring the total number of reported cases in Monroe County to 3,381, including 103 non-residents. Key West’s total rose to 1,915, while Key Largo increased to 437 cases, Marathon 319 and Tavernier 212. Summerland Key had 102 reported cases, Islamorada 81, Big Pine 69, Cudjoe Key 17 and Sugarloaf 14, according to the local health department.
State-wide, the number of COVID-19 cases drew closer to 1 million, jumping to 999,319 on Monday, with 18,597 resident deaths. The state’s positivity rate continued to fluctuate, rising to 8.38%, while Monroe County’s positivity rate rose slightly to 7.58%. There have been 27 coronavirus-related deaths in Monroe County since the start of the pandemic in March. Currently, there are nine people hospitalized with the virus at Lower Keys Medical Center.
In one of the more visible cases, former Key West Mayor and current Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates and his family continue to recover from the virus. Cates wrote in a text to The Key West Citizen on Monday that he could not talk on the phone because he was “still struggling for air.”
“Good morning everyone. It’s great to be able to say that,” Cates wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday. “I want to thank everyone for their help, support and prayers that saved our lives. I’m out of ICU and in an intermediate recovery room working on my breathing strength. Cheryl Hollon Cates is being worked off the ventilator and making good progress. (His daughter) Crystal is a few days behind in her recovery but she is strong. We have a long road of recovery but won’t stop fighting. Their are so many to thank especially my family! All the prayers and love has sustained us and please continue. Thank you everyone.”
Health officials warn that cold and flu season is right around the corner, which could increase the spread of the coronavirus.
“If you wear your mask and wash your hands, you’ll prevent getting those diseases, or at least you’ll really cut the chances down,” Florida Department of Health in Monroe County Administrator Bob Eadie said recently.
“Our behaviors are what’s going to drive our results here,” he continued, “So we need to be really careful and really vigilant. That’s the reality, that’s where we are.”
The Key West City Commission voted unanimously last week to approve emergency orders imposing stricter mask rules, as well as canceling all special events on city properties through Dec. 31.
As cities seek ways to fight the virus, testing locations have increased through the Keys. A listing of those locations can be found at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov/covid19.
The local Department of Health recently announced a new walk-up kiosk in Big Pine Key, provided by Curative, with more than 500 tests a day available to the public. The testing site is located at Moose Lodge No. 1585, 21 Wilder Road.
The company’s oral-fluid swab testing is an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs in testing for COVID-19. Results are sent to patients via SMS text or email within 24-48 hours.
Testing is currently available by walk-up or appointment. Appointments are available at http://www.curative.com.
The Florida Department of Health offers free COVID-19 testing to all Monroe County residents, with valid identification. Appointments are required; to schedule, call 786-910-9764 or email testingmonroe@flhealth.gov.
In Key West, testing is available on Wednesdays at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., from 9 a.m. to noon, and Fridays, from 1 to 4 p.m. In Tavernier, testing is available on Tuesdays at the Roth Building, 50 High Point Road, from 1 to 4 p.m. In Marathon, testing is available on Thursdays at the Ruth Ivins Center, 3333 Overseas Highway, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. All events are scheduled as weather permits.