A Monroe County Fire Rescue captain has resigned after he reportedly kissed a recruit at the academy during training earlier this month, and several other female recruits came forward with complaints of sexual harassment and unwanted advances by the captain.

Capt. Christopher Cane, who resigned Tuesday, Dec. 20, was suspended without pay last week while the investigation continued. He had a predetermination hearing on Friday, Dec. 16, according to a Monroe County human resources synopsis of the investigation.

