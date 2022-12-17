A Monroe County Fire Rescue captain has been placed on unpaid leave after an allegation was made he kissed a trainee while she was training earlier this month.

Capt. Chris Cane has been suspended without pay while the investigation continues, and he was scheduled to have a predetermination hearing on Friday, Dec. 16, according to Monroe County human resources synopsis of the investigation. Cane, an instructor at the fire academy on Crawl Key, is accused of kissing a trainee after she successfully completed a training exercise on Dec. 6. Two other trainees in the same class have since come forward alleging Cane made them feel uncomfortable as well, the synopsis stated.

