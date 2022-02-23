In his recurring dream, Tom Hambright relaxes outside on the deck of his house, with “a cold one and a cigar with Cuban tobacco made in Key West.” But just as he moves to light the cigar, he wakes up, leaving that sublime moment to his imagination.
With his retirement as Monroe County Historian on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after more than 36 years, Hambright will perhaps finally strike that match — but only in his dreams, of course, as he gave up both indulgences long ago.
Hambright steps down from his Monroe County Library post on his 84th birthday, though he claims the date has no significance. Of greater interest to him is that his departure coincides with the bicentennial of Key West, a place he began to put down roots when he first touched down here briefly with U.S. Navy in 1968.
“The weather, the fishing, the people,” he claims, were an instant draw. “I’m basically a small-town person, and Key West is still a small town even with millions of tourists running around.”
Long considered one of the foremost preservationists of Key West history, Hambright is known for his encyclopedic memory and storytelling. From his headquarters in the Key West library’s Florida History Room, he exponentially expanded the archival collections of unique materials, relying at times on his formidable powers of persuasion to land those collections. Occasionally the generosity of perspicacious donors made valuable acquisitions possible.
Materials have been found in churches, attics, restoration sites, auction sites and even public trash bins, and include everything from records of the Spanish-American War and Ernest Hemingway’s manuscript for “To Have and To Have Not,” to cigar-industry records and the diaries of Key West’s lighthouse keepers and early settlers. Hambright oversaw the construction of the famed “vault” where materials are housed in temperature-controlled conditions that ensure their survival.
“It won’t flood, and it won’t blow down,” says Hambright, “because it’s a building inside the building.”
AN INSPIRATION
Over the last 15 years, Hambright has contributed more than 25,000 digital images and captions from the Florida History photographic collection to their Flickr website, which has clocked more than 36 million views since its debut online. Images and documents from the collection are included in the prestigious Digital Public Library of America.
Hambright’s late wife, Lynda, worked at her husband’s side as his assistant in the Florida History Room for many years and used to describe the historian’s job as one that required “talking all day” — to which Hambright admits there is truth. He has given presentations on Keys history to nearly every organization in the county and is known far beyond the island chain as the “Keys Historian.”
In this capacity, he has been a frequent guest authority on The History Channel, Fox Nation, Food Network, HGTV, and other networks. He has worked with authors, students, journalists, film producers, and scholars, and is credited in innumerable acknowledgments.
When legendary author Judy Blume needed to do research for the first time, she consulted Hambright, who delicately worked around her allergies. “Judy, when I open that door,” said Hambright, meaning the vault, “there’s going to be a cloud of dust. So, you have to cover your mouth and your eyes will run.”
“Tom was so kind and so generous and so funny,” said Blume in a recent tribute. “It was just a wonderful experience, and I’ll never forget it.”
“What Tom has inspired is curiosity about the people, the lore, the stories, the history of the Keys, and especially Key West,” said Tom Corcoran, author of the Alex Rutledge mysteries based in the Lower Keys and several books of non-fiction. “He’s given so much to our understanding of the important history.”
Hambright’s love of history was inspired by his grandmother, who cared for him as a toddler while his parents worked 12-hour days in the cotton mills of his native North Carolina during the World War II.
“She was from mountain people and she used to tell me stories about the old days, and it got my interest,” says Hambright. “I could have kicked myself later on, because unfortunately I don’t remember one of them. Anyway, that’s where it started, and in high school, I was the best history student.”
Hambright went on to Appalachia State University with an eye toward becoming a history teacher, but the draft intervened. After Officer Candidate School, Hambright served on ships all over the world, including in Vietnam in 1965 just before U.S. involvement. Thirty years later, he was reading a history of the war when he realized he had been the military escort for a Pacific Navy commander who was attending the meeting in which the U.S. decided to send troops into the country.
Periodically stationed in Key West, Hambright early on bought the house on Riviera Drive where he still lives today. On retiring from the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant Commander in 1981, he returned to Key West and took courses at what is now The College of the Florida Keys in computer science. Shortly thereafter, he won the job as curator of the Key West Art & Historical Society. Three years later, Hambright became the keeper of the Key West Library’s fledgling history collection.
“We hope Tom becomes our No. 1 volunteer,” says Anne Rice, Assistant Director for Support Services and Hambright’s immediate supervisor — or, as she has preferred to think of it, Hambright’s enabler. “Tom loves the department, and I’m certain he’s not looking to abandon us.”
“There’s no doubt that Tom will be a tough act to follow,” says Kimberly Matthews, Director of Libraries. “Over his 35 years, he has made the Florida History Room legendary, a jewel in the Monroe County Public Library system. He will be greatly missed, but we take heart in the fact that he will be close by.” Plans for the future of the Florida History Room are still fluid but will benefit from Hambright’s enduring vision.
TREMENDOUS SERVICE
Recently, the Board of County Commissioners bestowed Hambright with the honorarium of Historian Emeritus — just one of a gaggle of awards he has collected over the years. The City of Key West declared Jan. 5, 2016, “Tom Hambright Day.” The Key West Art & Historical Society honored Tom with the prestigious Scotti Merrill Preservation Award in 2017. But he most savors becoming Monroe County’s Employee of the Year in 1999.
“They select an employee every month,” explains Hambright, “and then out of those, one for the year.”
Hambright is still busily assembling The Key West Citizen’s Today in Keys History column, which he has contributed since 1997. Next month, Admiral Perry makes an important appearance. “March is the month that Perry comes here, raises a flag and establishes Key West,” he says, “which is how we now come to celebrate our 200th birthday.”
With his newfound time off, Hambright plans to rewatch seasons of the BBC detective series “Endeavor,” adding “a lot of which I now realize I missed the first time.” And there are the books to be read — most recently “Storm over Key West” by Mike Pride, in which Hambright is acknowledged. “It turns out to be a pretty good book,” he says, with characteristic understatement.
“I don’t know that everyone realizes just how influential Tom’s work has been behind the scenes to tell the story of Key West to the world through the works of the great scholars and researchers and historians,” said Arlo Haskell, author and executive director of the Key West Literary Festival. “The treasures he has so lovingly and carefully assembled have immeasurably enriched and broadened the world’s understanding of Key West and the importance of this place. It’s a tremendous service he has provided to the community.”