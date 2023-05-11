The Monroe County Commission invites the public to its upcoming bicentennial Sunset Celebration, set to take place on the Old Seven-Mile Bridge in Marathon next week.

monroe county 200

The event will be from 6 p.m. to sunset on Friday, May 19, and county officials promise the event will be an unforgettable evening of music, food, and “friends as we commemorate the 200th anniversary of our great county,” Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said.