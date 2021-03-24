The Monroe County Public Library System will begin reopening to in-person visits on a staggered schedule in the next several weeks, while the county continues to fill vacancies in the Marathon, Islamorada, and Key Largo branches that resulted from cutbacks during the height of COVID-19.
The Key West and Big Pine Key branches will reopen Monday, March 22, and be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristin Livengood said.
Islamorada will reopen three days a week starting Tuesday, April 6. The facility will be open on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The branch will return to a full schedule upon filling open vacancies, Livengood said.
Key Largo is scheduled to start laying carpeting throughout the whole building this week to repair Hurricane Irma damage and that should take approximately 30 days to complete. The funding was just secured for the project, and it could not have been completed sooner, Livengood said. The branch will reopen three days a week at the completion of the project and will return to a full schedule upon filling open vacancies.
The county is in the midst of moving into a new facility in Marathon. The former branch facility will remain closed to the public at this time but will host a “Goodbye Week” April 26-30, welcoming the public to say goodbye to the old facility. During Goodbye Week, residents can aid library staff moving by checking out up to 50 items from the collection and returning them to the new building when it opens in June.
The services that will be available during in-branch visits will be the ability to browse books, audiobooks and DVDs. Computers will be available for one-hour appointments each day, which can be reserved in the library. There will be reference and computer assistance from library staff. Printers and copiers and book drops for the return of all library material will be available. Curbside checkout and printing will remain available at all five branches.
The libraries will continue to follow Monroe County’s COVID 19 guidelines. Facial coverings are required and must be worn while inside any branch. People must maintain social distancing and there will be limited building occupancy to allow for social distancing, Livengood said. There will be regular sanitization of the public spaces.
People should visit http://www.keyslibraries.org, call the local branch, or follow the favorite branch on social media for updates, a complete list of virtual library events and online resources.
As COVID-19 restrictions continue to relax, the Monroe County Public Library System will add to the available services and spaces.
Curbside services will continue to be available six days a week at all branches, Livengood said.
Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Health reported 22 new cases in Monroe County on Tuesday, including three more non-residents, five in Key West, seven in Key Largo, two in Tavernier, four in Islamorada and one additional case in Big Pine Key.
As of Tuesday, 19,207 Monroe County residents had receive vaccinations, with 303 people completing single-dose series and 10,202 people completing double-dose series, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Nearly 100 residents of the Galway Mobile Home Park in Marathon were vaccinated on Tuesday. The park’s operators arranged the mass vaccination event with the state.
Kim Redstone, whose family owns the park, called the event a return to “normalcy” for the residents of the park, which is a 55-and-older community. The residents can now begin to “see family and friends,” Redstone said.
Bob Eadie, who oversees the Monroe County offices of the state Department of Health, was frustrated the local offices are only receiving 500 doses a week, but was happy that pharmacies, grocery stores and other private businesses are receiving vaccinations as well and administering them, Eadie said during a meeting with emergency managers, hospital officials and representatives of local government agencies on Monday.
Representatives with the Miami-Dade County Veterans Administration were in the Florida Keys last weekend and administered 440 single-dose vaccinations to veterans, Eadie said.