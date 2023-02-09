Students and faculty in Monroe County will join others across the nation during February to celebrate Career and Technical Education Month.
CTE Month recognizes and highlights the value of CTE and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across Florida.
“In partnership with the Florida Department of Education, over the next month, we are highlighting the rigor, relevance and success of the CTE courses we offer,” said Caroline Bleske, CTE Coordinator for Monroe County. “We know the impact these programs have on our economy and we will continue collaborating with local and state leaders, businesses and industry partners to provide our students with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees and future leaders.”
By 2030, Florida will be home to 26 million residents, with one of the most diverse populations in the United States. Now the third-most populous state in the nation and home to the 16th-largest economy in the world, Florida needs to create 1.63 million net new jobs by 2030. That number includes occupations currently in-demand and will be in the future, including many experiencing significant shortages of skilled workers.
In 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis set a goal of making Florida the No. 1 state in the nation for workforce education by 2030. Just this year, a record $579 million was invested to support workforce education programs. With this, Florida has now invested more than $5 billion in workforce education since the 2018-2019 school year.
As teachers prepare CTE students for their future careers as skilled professionals, students engage in hands-on learning with real life applications. These approaches to teaching are linked to greater understanding, comprehension, and retention.
CTE offers a way for students to gain skills and earn certifications in some of Florida’s most critical and desirable industries. Unlike traditional higher education, CTE programs can set individuals on the right path in less time with less cost. That means they can get into a career today without the worry of debt tomorrow.
In Monroe County, there are currently nearly 2,500 6-12 CTE students — the highest in the county’s history — and more than 100 registered students engaged in workforce education.
For information about CTE programs in Monroe County, call 305-293-1400, Ext. 53389. Forinformation about Career and Technical Education in Florida, visit http://www.GetThereFL.com.