The Monroe County School District recently released the 2021-2022 school grades from the Florida Department of Education.
Five county schools received an “A” rating: Ocean Studies Charter School; Plantation Key School; Sigsbee Charter School; Sugarloaf School; and Treasure Village Montessori School. Seven schools earned a “B” rating, including the county’s three high schools — Coral Shores, Marathon and Key West: also, Big Pine Academy Charter School; Key Largo School; May Sands Montessori School; and Stanley Switlik Elementary School. Three schools received a “C” grade: Gerald Adams Elementary; Horace O’Bryant School; and Poinciana Elementary School.
In addition, the school district garnered a “B” rating for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a news release from the district.
District highlights include the graduation rate above 90% and the middle school acceleration rate, which was up 5 percentage points. The Monroe County School District middle and combination schools continued to increase participation and performance in the advanced level coursework including algebra, geometry and industry certifications. As a district, math achievement learning gains continued to remain competitive. The social studies achievement maintained its high performing status compared to other districts.
“Congratulations to our schools and thank you to all of our staff members for their hard work on behalf of students in the Monroe County Schools,” said Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford. “School and district grades never tell the full story of student success, but do help guide our efforts and assignment of resources to better meet student needs. Teachers and administrators worked very hard in supporting student achievement last year; they are to be commended for these results,” Axford said.
According to the state DOE, the assessment-based components of all school grades are calculated based on student achievement in reading, math, writing, social studies and science, annual learning gains for each student, as well as the progress of the lowest quartile of students. School grades for middle and high schools include an additional component measuring students’ participation and performance on high-school-level EOC assessments, Advanced Placement assessments and industry certifications.
The school grade calculation will be updated for the 2022-2023 school year to reflect changes in the new Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) assessments.
For information, visit the Florida Department of Education website at http://www.fldoe.org.