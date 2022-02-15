Zachary Owens’ life has come full circle.
Owens graduated from Coral Shores High School in 2011 and now has been named the Monroe County School District Teacher of the Year while an instructor at that same school.
Owens grew up north of Atlanta near Gainesville, Georgia, and enjoyed playing football, soccer and running track, but he moved to the Florida Keys for his senior year of high school. He worked that year at Florida Keys Dive Center and went on to become a certified dive instructor. After graduation from Coral Shores, he attended Florida Gulf Coast University, where he graduated with a degree in Secondary Mathematics Education.
Owens knew he wanted to come back to the Keys, so he accepted a position at Plantation Key School in 2015, where he taught sixth- and seventh-grade math and algebra, as well as sixth-grade science until 2020 and had a great rapport with staff and students. After college graduation, he had interviewed at a school in Miami and was offered a job there as well, but the interview with PKS Principal Lisa Taylor fit better with his personal goal of wanting to live in the Keys.
At PKS, Owens also served as the athletic director and helped with the boys basketball team, traveling with them on a bus to other Keys schools to compete. He said he likes coaching and being involved in athletics because he gets to know the students better outside of the classroom.
When the offer to teach at Coral Shores came through, he was elated, and readily accepted. Owens likes being able to teach higher level math to his students such as Algebra II and College Math. His parents taught at a high school, so “it feels like home,” he said. His father was a physical education teacher and his mom taught math. Both retired three years ago and moved to Key Largo.
At Coral Shores, in addition to his teaching responsibilities, Owens is the coach for the Academic Challenge Team, girls’ junior varsity soccer and tennis teams, a club sponsor for National Honor Society and Chess Club and he holds after-school tutoring sessions. Traveling Jan. 26 with the JV girls soccer team to a district competition, the team’s loss meant the season is over, but “it’s been a good year,” he said.
He said the time he spends with kids, being available to them most of his day, led to the Teacher of the Year Award.
“Zach’s door is always open to help students,” said CSHS Principal Laura Lietaert. “Everything he does is for kids, helping them succeed and reach their full potential.”
The Islamorada resident seems tireless. He awakens at 5 a.m. to work out at Mariners Wellness Center before school. In his spare time, he also likes to ride his bike or go out on a boat, pull lobster and crab traps, go diving and cheer on his favorite football team, the Miami Dolphins.
Superintendent Theresa Axford said, “After looking at a video of one of his lessons, it was clear to me how well he established rapport with students and how accountable he held them for learning. He is an excellent example of the fine teachers throughout our county.” Axford made the teacher of the year announcement at CSHS in front of Owen’s colleagues and students, where applause and congratulations erupted.
One fellow teacher may have been especially proud. Owens is engaged to Kelly Kater, who teaches U.S. government and economics at Coral Shores, and their wedding is set for March 21. Owens said Kater has helped him grow as a teacher and as a person. “Her support is unwavering. I really would not be here without her. Her dedication to her students keeps me dedicated to mine even on those very hard days at work.”
He said other teachers who’ve guided him include Diane Wishcmeier, Erica Andersen, Kim Browning, Kathleen O’Connor and Amy Russell. “They have all helped me get to where I am today. They have supported me and guided me through my years of teaching.”
Owens is engaged in professional development, such as training for the Mathematic B.E.S.T. Standards and has designed and implemented lessons aligned to the new standards using an abundance of teaching strategies to meet the needs of students.
Colleagues say his jovial, positive attitude helps students understand and master the content as well as the importance of working hard to achieve success. He is a role model to others and goes above and beyond in all he does, said Amber Archer Acevedo, the district’s coordinator of professional growth/community relations.