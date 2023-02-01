With the Florida Keys ranking in the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a series of traffic details throughout the island chain for the next several months.

Bicycle and Pedestrian placard

In an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable road users, the Sheriff’s Office will conduct High Visibility Enforcement Details through May 12, at high pedestrian and bicycle crash locations in Key Largo, Marathon and Stock Island, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

