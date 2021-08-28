Monroe County ranks in the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.
In an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable road users, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will conduct High Visibility Enforcement Details during the period of Aug. 30, through May 13, 2022 at high pedestrian and bicycle crash locations in Key Largo, Marathon and Stock Island.
These areas are over-represented in traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focused initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.
The goal of this enforcement effort is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists, Linhardt said.
Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. However, violations may result in warnings or citations depending on the circumstances.
Remember:
• Drivers, obey speed limits, never drive impaired and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists;
• Bicyclists, obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic and use lights when riding at night; and
• Pedestrians, cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals and make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night.