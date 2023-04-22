U.S. Deaths Involving Meth Are Skyrocketing, Fentanyl a Big Factor
Photo provided

The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office is prepping to prosecute one of the largest fentanyl busts in the country, and State Attorney Dennis Ward has a message for drug dealers trafficking in the addictive opioid.

“If you distribute drugs laced with fentanyl and somebody overdoses, you will be charged with murder, and you will be going to prison,” Ward said this week.

