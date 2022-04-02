On Saturday, April 2, teachers, community members and alumni of past and present will gather at the Key West Lighthouse on Whitehead Street to celebrate 50 years of Montessori education at The Children’s School.
The celebration will run from 7 to 10 p.m. and will feature a band, and a past student, now a DJ in Brooklyn, New York, will be flying in to provide music, said principal Amy O’Conner.
O’Conner’s parents, Beverly and Lou O’Conner, were among the group of parents who founded the school in 1972. O’Conner herself, along with her two siblings and other relatives, all went through the school.
The school was first incorporated in April of that year, but the first classes didn’t begin until the summer of 1973.
“The lead teacher at the time said ‘they won’t know the difference, so we’ll just open then,’” O’Conner said.
It began as a group of about a dozen families in Key West looking for something different than a typical school or daycare for their young children, but they couldn’t find anything. The first classes were held in a small building across the street from the school’s current location on Valera Street.
The school’s first teacher was Gail Topping, who O’Conner said set the school on the path it is on today. In the minutes of a meeting held for interested parents in February 1972, Topping, the O’Conners and nine others were listed in attendance at the home of Puddy Hamlin. Topping spoke to the parents on the Montessori method.
“She spoke of the importance of parents knowing one another and of developing a common set of purposes or goals regarding their children’s personal growth and school learning experiences,” the minutes read.
Coverage of the school’s opening can be found in the archives of The Key West Citizen.
In 2014, Topping wrote a note to The Citizen saying the original location was an abandoned paint store. She and two parents worked to get the doors open. Topping is a native of Detroit, Michigan, who had worked in both public and Montessori education.
Montessori education is based on the philosophy and studies conducted by Maria Montessori, who was born in 1870 and was the first female physician in Italy, according to O’Conner. As a young doctor, Montessori began studies on children with intellectual disabilities, who were at the time treated very poorly and kept locked away for long periods. Through these studies, she developed her educational method. In 1906, Montessori was asked to open a school for poor children in San Lorenzo, a working-class district in Rome. She did so, and thus the first Montessori school was opened.
Since then, the schools have spread all over the world. O’Conner described it as “all independent work, you teach them on an independent level.”
“I think the ability to be confident in their skills and also have a worldly perspective. The ability to think a little outside the box and to be able to share that with others,” O’Conner said of what benefits a Montessori education can provide.
At The Children’s School, the program is broken down into three age groups. The toddler program, for children ages 18 months to 3 years; the primary program, for ages 3-6 and the elementary program for first through third grades.
O’Conner recalls loving the time she spent as a student at the school.
“I remember as a child just adoring it,” she said. “Working with the materials, and not even really noticing that the teacher was there.”
She said as a student, she was tangentially aware that the teacher was in the room, but the teacher’s relationship with the student is less regimented than in traditional education.
“There’s no teacher telling you ‘OK, we’re all going to sit and do this now,” she said. “You’re gaining that knowledge through your own work. There’s no external motivation, it all comes from within. A lot of the people who walk through here are lifelong learners.”
In the early grades, O’Conner said there is a focus on allowing the students to feel and express emotions, and for other students to be cognizant of those emotions.
“It’s that intrinsic motivation and the drive to be a part of something bigger,” she said.
The school is also a “parent co-op” run by a board of directors. O’Conner said there has always been a lot of parent involvement in the student’s education, which she believes makes a school strong.
The school began as a fully private school; O’Conner returned to Key West in the mid-1990s and worked at the school as an office manager. Then in 1996, the Florida Legislature allowed charter schools in the state for elementary schools. The elementary program at the Montessori school became charter, while the younger programs remained private. O’Conner said at that point they were technically running two schools on the same campus.
“The charter school really opened up the idea of Montessori to a wider community,” she said.
The charter school program began to grow at that point, eventually splitting off from The Children’s School and moving to a different location on United Street, now known as May Sands Montessori School.
O’Conner moved to Vermont in 2010 and got her Montessori teaching certificate there. When she returned several years later and became principal of the school, parents requested that they bring back the elementary program to The Children’s School.
“The Children’s School has grown and sustained for 50 years through the support of local families, business and community members,” O’Conner said. “Our staffs’ and board of directors’ continued belief in authentic Montessori has made it possible to introduce thousands of children to the Montessori method of leering on our campus. I believe each of our students carries with them a joy of learning, internal motivation, self-reliance and a sense of community which was fostered during their time at The Children’s School.”