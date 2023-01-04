2023.01.04 migrant update s roosevelt chug

Passersby check out a migrant vessel Tuesday morning that arrived near the new construction entrance to Key West International Airport around 11 p.m. Monday night. An eyewitness estimated roughly two dozen migrants were aboard.

 ROB O'NEAL/Keys Citizen

Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas remained closed Tuesday with no date set for reopening, as U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Coast Guard officials continue to process hundreds of Cuban migrants there, part of a mass migrant event that started Friday, Dec. 30.

haitians

In addition, a group of about 135 to 150 Haitians arrived near John Pennekamp State Park and the Port Largo neighborhood in Key Largo shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Jason Rafter said. The group arrived in a large sailing ship.

