Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas remained closed Tuesday with no date set for reopening, as U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Coast Guard officials continue to process hundreds of Cuban migrants there, part of a mass migrant event that started Friday, Dec. 30.
In addition, a group of about 135 to 150 Haitians arrived near John Pennekamp State Park and the Port Largo neighborhood in Key Largo shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Jason Rafter said. The group arrived in a large sailing ship.
The vessel grounded and the migrants jumped out and swam to shore. The group was comprised of adult men and women, Rafter said. They were being process by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.
Cuban migrants continued to arrive in the Florida Keys on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with a group of roughly 40 landing near the Marlin gas station at Mile Marker 88 in Islamorada and another large group arriving on Duck Key, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.
Shortly before midnight on Monday, a group of 20 Cuban migrants landed near Key West International Airport on South Roosevelt Boulevard. The 16 men and four women arrived on a homemade vessel, commonly referred to as a chug, made from barrels, Key West Police Department spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
Ramsay has been openly critical of the federal agencies’ response to the mass migration event.
“It’s a mess,” Ramsay said Tuesday. “There’s no plan. There is not a lot of communication.”
The sheer numbers are overwhelming the Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies. The number of Cuban migrant landings in the Florida Keys has grown significantly in the past two years, with the number of people per chug or landing increasing as well.
“We used to have smaller family groups of like seven to 10 people,” Ramsay said. “Now, we are seeing groups with like 20 to 30 people in them.”
The mass migration event started late Friday and continued through Tuesday, Jan. 3, with the bulk of migrants arriving in the Dry Tortugas and now being processed at the old Civil War-era Fort Jefferson. Some estimated that there were still as many as 275 migrants at the fort on early Tuesday.
On Sunday, the National Park Service closed the fort to the general public, and federal agencies are using the small island the fort sits on to process and house the migrants. The infrastructure at the aging fort was not intended to accommodate several hundred people when it comes to water and sewer capabilities, which include a handful of composting toilets for campers.
The pilots with Key West Seaplane Adventures, which run the plane service to the fort, took it upon themselves to purchase and fly food out to the migrants on Friday before the fort was closed, said Peter Green, who manages Seaplane Adventures. The federal government paid for the pilots to fly more food to the fort on Tuesday, Green said.
The closure has significantly impacted Key West Seaplane Adventures, as this is generally the busiest time of the year, but Green understands this is a “humanitarian crisis,” he said.
The closure has also impacted the ferry service, which is provided by the vessel the Yankee Freedom. The Yankee Freedom will be ready to go when the fort reopens, the general manager of the vessel, Terry Strickland, said Tuesday.
At capacity, the fort accommodates 175 people from the Yankee Freedom and 80 passengers from the seaplanes, according to the National Park Service.
As of press time, the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection had yet to release the exact number of migrants who made landfall and were interdicted at sea. The Coast Guard was putting that information together on Tuesday afternoon.
Two large groups of migrants landed in the Keys on Monday, Jan. 2, including 30 Cubans near a gas station at Mile Marker 88 and another large group on Hawks Cay, Ramsay said.
Another 160 refugees landed mostly in the Middle and Upper Keys during the weekend, as well as the 300 on the Marquesas Keys and the Dry Tortugas, according to information provided by the National Park Service and the Customs and Border Protection.
At Fort Jefferson, the groups of Cuban migrants included men, women and children. One female migrant was pregnant and started having contractions shortly after arriving at the fort. She was flown by air ambulance to Key West for medical treatment, said two campers who were there when the migrants arrived.
There has been no reported deaths of migrants or migrants missing at sea during the mass migration event, Coast Guard spokesman Lt. Cmdr. John Beal said
Sarah Bonito was camping with a group of friends at Fort Jefferson when the mass migration occurred and wound up volunteering as a translator. She spoke with many migrants about the dire economic and politics conditions in Cuba and why they felt forced to take to the seas and escape.
“I don’t think they had any idea of what to expect when they arrived,” said Bonito, a Palm Beach Gardens resident. “Some said they heard the laws were changing on Jan. 1 and it would be harder to stay after that.”
Most came with the hope of be granted some kind of asylum, Bonito said.
Another daunting task for the federal government will be the costly removal of the old Cuban chugs from the beaches and waters in the Dry Tortugas, as the vessels will have to be put on a barge and carried back to the mainland. The Coast Guard and other agencies have begun to work on a salvage plan for the vessels, Beal said.
In the three months since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews have interdicted more than 4,000 Cuban migrants, compared to 6,182 in all of fiscal year 2022.
In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second-largest migrant nationality after Mexicans, extending the biggest flight from the Caribbean island to the United States since the Mariel boat lift in 1980. The mass migration is fueled primarily by a mix of economic and political turmoil, exacerbated by a deepening energy crisis and devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian in late September.
In November, State Department officials traveled to Cuba to discuss the expansion of consular and visa services with Cuban officials. Those services were previously closed following a series of health incidents in 2017.