Key West Police temporarily detain nine Cuban migrants Tuesday evening on Higgs Beach. The men would be turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. After processing, it is unclear if they are set free or sent back to Cuba.
A group of nine Cuban migrants await the arrival of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday evening near the foot of the Reynolds Street Pier at Higgs Beach.
Photos by ROB O’NEAL/The Citizen
A group of Cuban migrants pauses after making landfall Tuesday evening on Higgs Beach in Key West.
ROB O’NEAL/The Citizen
A small Cuban fishing boat, allegedly used to transport migrants across the Florida Straits on Tuesday, rests in the water between the Reynolds Street Pier and the Casa Marina Resort’s beach.
ROB O'NEAL/The Citizen
Ten Cuban migrants landed Tuesday evening at Higgs Beach in Key West, law enforcement reported. A varying report, however, counted the number of migrants at nine. Both versions had the migrants as being adult males.
The chug they arrived in landed at Higgs Beach in Key West around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The chug consisted of metal and wood and had Styrofoam attached to the sides. It contained an engine, but the vessel also had wooden oars on its sides.
As the number of migrants reaching the Florida Keys continues to increase, the U.S. Coast Guard has been busy returning them to the island nation.
Earlier Tuesday, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark returned 99 migrants to Cuba, following seven interdictions off the Florida Keys.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami law enforcement aircrew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel on Friday, May 27, about 55 miles southwest of Key West. Also on Friday, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders that they rescued migrants from the water after their vessel capsized 53 miles southwest of Key West.
On Saturday, a good Samaritan reported Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel about 22 miles south of Long Key. Also, a Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel about 35 miles south of Marathon.
Sunday proved to be even busier, as Coast Guard Station Key West’s crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel about 7 miles south of Key West, followed by a good Samaritan who reported Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel about 15 miles south of Tavernier, and a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew reported a rustic vessel about 20 miles southwest of Cay Sal, Bahamas.
“The Coast Guard and our partners have increased air and surface patrols in the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez, Coast Guard Seventh District. “These waterways are dangerous, unpredictable and the risk for loss of life is great.”
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,952 Cuban migrants, compared to 838 in fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 20187, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.