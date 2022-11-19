2022.11.19 migrants

Cuban migrants are taken into custody by the U.S. Coast Guard last week after landing on the Marquesas Keys.

 Photo by Bill Klipp

Another large number of Cuban migrants made their way to the Florida Keys in the past week, just as leaders from the United States and Cuba met in Havana earlier this week to discuss handling the record number of migrants leaving Cuba and heading toward the United States.

Miami Sector Agents continue to see an increase in maritime smuggling activity, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz said mid-week. In one day, 55 migrants were encountered during four failed smuggling attempts in the Florida Keys.

