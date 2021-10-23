The Coast Guard repatriated another 32 Cubans on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and detained one suspected smuggler from two interdictions off the Florida Keys in the past week.
Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo’s crew interdicted a vessel, Sunday, Oct. 17, at about 2 a.m., approximately 11 miles south of Marathon. There was one suspected smuggler aboard the vessel who was transferred to Homeland Security Investigations personnel for further investigation, according to the Coast Guard.
A boater notified Coast Guard Sector Key West on Monday, Oct. 18, at about 5:30 p.m., of a vessel carrying Cuban nationals approximately 23 miles south of Cay Sal, Bahamas. The smuggler and the boat carrying migrants appear to be linked.
“Migrants illegally entering the U.S. using smugglers put their lives in the hands of criminals,” Homeland Security Investigations Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Gordon said. “Migrant smugglers are ruthless criminals who seek to profit from the suffering of migrants.”
Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews interdicted 127 Cubans in South Florida waters. The Coast Guard is experiencing some of its largest numbers of interdictions since the “Wet-Foot, Dry-Foot” policy, which allowed Cubans to stay if they made it to United States soil, ended in 2017.
In the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 838 Cuban nationals, compared to 49 in fiscal year 2020 and 313 in fiscal year 2019. The Coast Guard interdicted nearly 5,400 in fiscal year 2016, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard has continued to issue warnings about the dangers of making a trek across the Florida Straits in small speed boats or homemade vessels.
In July, the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis rescued 13 Cuban nationals, nine males and four females, from the ocean after their vessel capsized approximately 26 miles southeast of Key West. The survivors also reported seven males and two females are missing, the Coast Guard said.
In May, eight Cubans were rescued, two were found deceased and another 10 were lost at sea and presumed dead when the vessel they were traveling in across the Florida Straits capsized.
The number of Cuban migrants making the dangerous crossing are much lower than right before the end of the “wet-foot, dry-foot” period when Cuban migrants were allowed to stay in the United States if they made it to dry land, but the numbers are beginning to rise again as the economic situation in Cuba continues to suffer from economic sanctions imposed by the United States and the fallout of COVID-19 pandemic on the island nation that relies heavily on tourism to support its economy.
Food and gas shortages have been reported across the country. In Havana, one Cuban recently told The Key West Citizen the economic situation in the capital city of the country is so bad that people stood in line for three to four hours to get a chicken, only to be told the supply had run out before everyone was served.
Inflation has increased at the same time and the Cuban economy decreased by 11% in the past year, according to Jorge Duany, director of Florida International University’s Cuban Research Institute. Cuba also can’t pay down its debt.
Last November, Western Union suspended operations across Cuba after new United States sanctions kicked in, shutting down a critical source of money for many Cuban families.
Since the “sonic attacks” on U.S. government workers several years ago, many members of the American consulate there have been sent home and the consulate does not have the staff to issue visas to Cubans who want to see family in the United States.
The deteriorating economic situation led to a series of protests against the Cuban government beginning in July, triggered by a shortage of food and medicine and the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Cuba. The protests have been described as the largest anti-government demonstrations since the Maleconazo in 1994.
The protests led the Cuban government to lift some import restrictions, and the United States government has announced new sanctions on Cuban officials because of the Cuban government’s crack down on those whose protested.