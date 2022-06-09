Twenty-three migrants from Cuba landed on Smathers Beach Wednesday morning, in the type of migrant event that have been occurring several times a week in the Florida Keys this year. Wednesday’s landing was unique in that it contained at least four children.
The migrants arrived off the beach in a wooden vessel. The children were given stuffed toys while they dried off in the sun. The group took group photos and conversed in Spanish with passersby from behind police tape. A social-media post Border Patrol said investigation was ongoing.
Last Thursday, another 12 migrants, all adult males, landed on Sugarloaf Key and were taken into custody, according to Border Patrol.
Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew repatriated 49 Cubans to Cuba on Monday, following four interdictions off the Florida Keys and the Bahamas and 32 Cubans on Wednesday following an interdiction Sunday about 65 miles south of Boot Key.
“Illegally migrating though the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages is dangerous every day,” said Lt. E’bria Karega, pf Coast Guard Seventh District. “Doing so during hurricane season makes these voyages even more unpredictable and life threatening.”
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.
“Hurricane season is here and make the unpredictable Caribbean Sea even more treacherous,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, of Coast Guard Seventh District. “Illegally migrating during this time is even more treacherous and life threatening.”
The Coast Guard has experienced its largest number of Cuban migrant interdictions in the past several months since the “Wet Foot, Dry Foot” policy, which allowed Cubans to stay if they made it to land, ended in 2017.
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted more than 2,186 Cuban migrants compared to 838 Cubans in fiscal year 2021, 49 migrants in fiscal year 2020, 313 migrants in fiscal year 2019, 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018, 1,468 migrants in fiscal year 2017 and 5,396 migrants in Fiscal Year 2016, according to the Coast Guard.