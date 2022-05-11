The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter William Flores returned 61 migrants to Cuba on Monday, following seven interdictions off the Florida Keys within the past week.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West of a Cuban chug Wednesday, May 4, about 55 miles south of Key West. A boater notified Coast Guard Sector Key West of a Cuban vessel on Thursday, about 25 miles south of Islamorada. A boater notified Coast Guard Sector Key West of Cuban chug Friday, about 25 miles southwest of Islamorada, according to the Coast Guard.
A boater notified Coast Guard Sector Key West of a Cuban chug Friday about 15 miles south of Key Colony Beach. A Custom and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations air crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West of a rustic vessel Friday, about 45 miles south of Islamorada, according to the Coast Guard.
Custom and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement air crews also alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West of vessels on Friday, about 40 miles south of Boot Key, and about 45 miles south of Key West, according to the Coast Guard.
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,689 Cubans compared to 838 in all of fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020 and 313 in 2019, according to the Coast Guard.