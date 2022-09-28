The Florida Keys was experiencing another round of storm-related flooding Wednesday afternoon from Hurricane Ian and flooding may not fully recede until Thursday morning, only with more flooding possibly to occur with high tides through Friday.
Monroe County School District officials plan to keep schools closed on Thursday, School District Superintendent Theresa Axford said. Monroe County government plans to keeps its offices closed Thursday as well.
High tide in Key West Harbor is expected to occurred about 12:30 p.m., and with the storm continuing to track north and east, significant storm surge is occurring on Wednesday. The Keys may experience severe high tides and flooding through Friday night, because of Hurricane Ian, according to Jon Rizzo, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The Lower Keys experienced severe flooding from Ian on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with at least 50 homes in Key West reported to be uninhabitable and that number possibly growing, according to Greg Barroso, emergency manager for the City of Key West.
As of Wednesday, Flagler Avenue was still impassable by vehicle and there were several disabled vehicles on South Roosevelt Boulevard and that road was impassable as well, Barroso said.
The City of Marathon and the Monroe County government issued advisories Wednesday morning warning of additional storm surge on Wednesday.
Widespread storm surge flooding originating from the Gulf of Mexico side of 2 to 4 feet above normal high tide levels is expected from Key West through Big Pine Key, according to county officials.
"For several islands, this may allow the storm surge to pass over from gulfside to oceanside," the county advisory stated. "The peak storm surge levels will likely occur from sometime after noon into late afternoon. Many streets will become impassable with water into the ground floor of some homes and businesses, especially those in lower elevation areas."
A storm surge watch remains in effect for the Middle and Upper Keys, from Marathon through the Ocean Reef Club, as well as islands east of Big Pine Key. Storm surge flooding 1 to 3 feet above normal high tides is possible, according to the county.
The highest storm surge for the gulfside of the Middle Keys is expected later Wednesday during the afternoon hours, with Florida Bay storm surge in the Upper Keys gradually peaking Thursday through Friday.
The City of Marathon warned "residents to use caution: the impacts of Hurricane Ian are not over," Marathon's advisory stated. "Official weather gauges reveal gulfside (bayside) storm surge in the Middle Keys is rising now — sooner than expected — and likely to happen before the early afternoon. The forecast calls for 1 to 3 feet above high tide. It is not advisable to be on the road or outside until the storm has fully passed."
Marathon experienced oceanside street flooding in some low-lying areas late Tuesday night, particularly on streets between Vaca Cut and Sombrero Beach Road. There are no reported widespread power outages in the Middle Keys and no emergency calls related to the storm, according to Marathon officials.
Hurricane Ian prompted Naval Air Station Key West to evacuate 61 Navy personnel and families.
At 10 p.m. Tuesday, NAS Key West emergency responders evacuated 61 residents from base housing to Navy Gateway Inns & Suites after a higher-than-forecast storm surge unexpectedly flooded homes on the Truman Annex. Navy Federal Firefighters and first responders assisted with the evacuation.
Capt. Beth Regoli, commanding officer of NAS Key West, later issued a mandatory evacuation for low-lying areas in Sigsbee Park housing due to high tide and storm surge anticipated today between 12 to 4 p.m. on the Gulf side of the installation. Emergency accommodations were made available for displaced residents at Fly Navy-Navy Gateway Inns & Suites.
"The safety of our Navy personnel and their families is my top priority,” Capt. Regoli said. “We will continue to direct all resources possible toward the safe relocation and emergency assistance for those displaced by Hurricane Ian.”
The City of Key West was requesting food, water and ice from emergency managers for about 400 residents of Key West impacted by the hurricane, Barroso said.
Key West officials also requested the county keep open the shelter at Key West High School because of the weather conditions and damage to people's homes and live-aboard boats. The general population shelter at Key West High School will close at noon on Thursday. On Tuesday night, 118 people used the shelter as a safe haven during Hurricane Ian, according to the county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
Islamorada officials reported localized flooding Wednesday morning and only minor damage.
Keys Energy Services reported about 9,958 customers who lost power overnight after crews stood down from responding to Ian-related outages due to unsafe working conditions, KEYS spokesman Julio Torrado said Wednesday morning.
"The current plan is for crews to perform a systemwide assessment at daybreak to verify outage locations and begin restoration work, weather permitting," Torrado said Wednesday. "An anticipated midday storm surge will hamper restoration efforts. Crews will do as much work as possible before the surge, and continue power restoration again once conditions permit."
There were still sporadic power outages in KEYS service area, but they were expected to be resolved by Thursday.
The Florida Keys Electric Cooperative, which provides electricity north of the Seven-Mile Bridge, reported several small sporadic power outages.
The City of Key West reported more than a dozen live-aboard boats had broken free of their anchors or moorings and washed ashore. The Naval Air Station Key West said about six boats wound up on Navy property.
Key West International Airport suffered damage in the hurricane and remained closed to commercial airline service on Wednesday, County Airports Director Richard Strickland said.
"We have about 16 to 20 hours of work before we can get it back up and running," Strickland said Wednesday.
The highest wind gust recorded so far was nearly 100 mph, according to Jon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Key West.
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian was in the Gulf of Mexico just off Fort Myers, packing 155 mph winds and moving at 9 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.