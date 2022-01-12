The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted and assisted in the rescue of 176 Haitians aboard an overloaded sail freighter Monday in Key Largo, near Ocean Reef.
The vessel was initially detected by a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew about 25 miles northeast of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, according to the Coast Guard. Coast Guard Sector Key West diverted Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark’s crew to the location of the vessel.
Once the Paul Clark’s crew arrived on scene with the grossly overloaded vessel, the crew provided personal flotation devices to prevent the loss of life. The weather conditions on scene were 20 mph winds with 4 to 6 foot seas, according to the Coast Guard.
The wooden sailing vessel was also operating without basic lifesaving equipment or navigation lights, according to the Coast Guard.
Upon crossing inside the reef line, a Coast Guard Station Islamorada boat crew and federal law enforcement officers coordinated with state and local law enforcement agencies to take the immigrants into custody.
“It is extremely dangerous to navigate the Florida Straits in an unseaworthy vessel, especially off the Florida Keys where the water is extra treacherous with shoals and reefs,” said Chief Warrant Officer James Kinney, command duty officer for Sector Key West. “Thanks to the quick coordination among so many different agencies, no lives were lost during this interdiction.”
Ten of the Haitians were brought to a local hospital due to symptoms of dehydration, according to the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard routinely returns persons interdicted at sea aboard unseaworthy vessels to their country of origin to prevent the loss of life at sea.
The U.S. Border Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami Dade Fire Rescue Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Ocean Reef Fire Department also assisted in the case.
This is the second large group of Haitians immigrants interdicted off the Florida Keys in less than a month.
Last month, a group of 52 Haitian migrants attempted to come into the United States via an old wooden sail boat called the Blood of Jesus, but were interdicted along Card Sound Road in Key Largo, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt and Customs and Border Protection.
The migrants included children and roughly 15 people who required medical treatment.
Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews have rescued 557 Haitians, compared to 1,527 Haitian Migrants in fiscal year 2021, 418 Haitian Migrants in fiscal year 2020 and 932 Haitian Migrants in fiscal year 2019, according to the Coast Guard.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19, according to the Coast Guard.