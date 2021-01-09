There have been widespread and varying degrees of assistance made available to Monroe County residents since the pandemic began but extensive need remains. Thankfully, the advent of a new year provides more hope, and more help.
Rental assistance is perhaps the greatest need for our community’s most vulnerable. The COVID-19 outbreak has made meeting monthly housing payments much more difficult, if not impossible. Medical, utility and food assistance are also critical, but often pale in comparison to covering rent.
Early on during the pandemic, the City of Key West allocated $64,000 from the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund to United Way of Collier and the Keys (UWCK) to manage rental assistance disbursements to worthy families. But thanks in large part to the Key West City Commission and city management, as well as the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners, Key West will use a large part of a $1.3 million reimbursement recently received from the CARES Act through the county for additional community rental assistance as well as a few other critically needed health and economic support programs.
It is important to note that CARES Act monies are not going directly toward continued community COVID relief; rather, it is the use of city reserves that are replenished by the CARES Act reimbursement for direct expenses incurred by the city.
At the most recent Key West City Commission meeting, the commissioners agreed to dedicate an additional $500,000 of the total $1.3 million CARES Act final reimbursement money which was approved on Dec. 28, to help with rent assistance, along with utility, medical and testing assistance. The actual amount earmarked for rent is still being determined.
This $1.3 million is part of the county’s full and final allocation of $2.25 million released to the cities within Monroe County. The Monroe County BOCC administered the funding to the Village of Islamorada and the cities of Marathon, Layton and Key Colony Beach, which will manage their respective allocations. The $2.25 million was intended to reimburse cities for COVID-related expenses incurred since the start of the pandemic. Key West decided to “redirect” $500,000 its $1.3 million reimbursement immediately back into the community in an effort to bring relief to those struggling to deal with the economic impacts of the virus.
Rental rates in Key West have been high for some time, but layering in joblessness and lost wages among many service workers only compounds the problem. In many cases, residents who are forced to double and triple-up in small apartments or merely rent rooms in order to live and work in Key West have struggled immeasurably.
Mark Finigan, the city’s Finance Director, said after the city commission meeting, “We are comfortable with the amount and we’re going to try to follow the path laid out, but if needs dictate, allocations could change.”
Mayor Teri Johnston was equally optimistic. “I believe there was general consensus from the city commissioners. What we’re doing is filling these immediate needs, and then see what kinds of gaps still need filling. I don’t view this as a one-time process.”
Johnston also praised Finigan. “We have such confidence in Mark because he makes us follow a path that makes sense. He’s solid as a rock.” She added that the city will remain vigilant in seeking further reimbursement to keep the funds flowing.
Finigan is modest when discussing this funding acquisition. But he is very clear in his assessment that the city needs its residents to get the help they need in order for the city to prosper. “Their traction is our traction. Funding critical needs and our workers is key to returning the city to greater sustainability,” he said.
He also agreed that assistance is a “moving target — money needed today for rent may be needed for food next month. We need to get to the very top and see where we are,” he explained.
The city commission arrived at their decision based on a proposal made by the Health and Business Advisory Committee (HBA), a local volunteer committee comprised of medical specialists, non-profits and businesses. That proposal included funding for:
• Free rapid COVID-19 Testing for the community; and
• More assistance with needs such as rent, utilities, medical and food.
The specific numbers in the proposal were based on a Survey of Need sent by the United Way to all non-profits in December asking what they have experienced during the pandemic and what their needs moving forward were. The survey revealed most of the non-profits were stable on childcare and transportation funding, but in greater need of medical, rent and utility assistance.
The Commission ultimately decided unanimously to provide the funding request, and even increased the original ask — the request was for $381,000 and they gave $500,000 as per Finnigan’s recommendation.
SNAP BENEFITS
The second key assistance component for the new year is a government-approved increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits starting Jan. 1.
SNAP benefits will increase to 115% of the June 2020 value of the Thrifty Food Plan (TFP), an increase of $102 for an individual or a maximum allotment for a family of four increasing from $963 to $1,495. Eligibility for accessing SNAP benefits has been expanded.
While this is temporary due to the pandemic, it’s a huge shot in the arm for those who rely on food stamps. According to Monroe County Emergency Management, since the pandemic began, public assistance in the form of food stamps in the state has increased from just under 2.7 million monthly requests in March to just under 4 million in July.
Residents can apply for SNAP assistance at http://www.myflorida.com/accessflorida or at one of their community partner sites. Some of the local sites in Key West include AH-Monroe, Catholic Charities, the Guidance Care Center and the Healthy Start Coalition. Complete a paper application that can be mailed, faxed or returned to one of these partners.
There are eligibility requirements for the program, such as proof of identity and Social Security, work rules, income limits, and residency and citizenship.
FOOD BOXES
Finally, S.O.S. Executive Director Tom Callahan announced this week that the USDA just awarded another $1.5 billion to the national mixed food box program (meat, dairy, and produce). This was less than amounts designated in the first three rounds of funding awards, but equal to round four and nevertheless significant.
The increased SNAP allotments and these food boxes are two separate components. But what this means in our community is that food pantries, like S.O.S., which has been shouldering the majority of the food insecurity burden for the past eight to 10 months, now gets some much-needed support.
“The pre-packed boxes the USDA is providing are ready to go and pantries like ours don’t have to assemble so many as we have been,” said Callahan. “This makes it so much easier for us to respond. S.O.S. will still provide boxes of dry foods that isn’t in these USDA boxes.”
Callahan said the boxes should start arriving by the first week of February and are funded to continue through the end of April. “This is the good news we’ve been hoping for and I can’t emphasize how much these pre-assembled boxes facilitate hunger relief,” said Callahan.
The Key West Recovers communication plan has focused on communicating local, direct, accessible assistance providers and is pleased to be sharing the important expansions of these very important outlets for Key West residents.
Richard Tamborrino is the former Editor and Publisher of The Key West Citizen and Florida Keys Free Press newspapers.