At least two more groups of migrants arrived in the Florida Keys on Thursday morning, marking an especially busy month for crossings and repatriations and producing more derelict vessels for officials to deal with.
In the early hours of Thursday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 15 Cuban migrants made landfall in Key West, all of whom were taken into federal custody. No injuries were reported at the scene. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt reported that another migrant landing took place at Mile Marker 73 in the late morning. The number and nationality of the migrants was not specified.
On Monday, the Coast Guard repatriated 44 people to Cuba. Since Oct. 1, 2021, 1,053 Cuban migrants have been interdicted by the U.S. Coast Guard, compared to 838 in fiscal year 2021 and just 49 in fiscal year 2020, but nothing compared to the 5,396 interdicted in fiscal year 2016.
Hundreds of migrants have attempted to cross from Cuba and Haiti to the Florida Keys in March, with some boats carrying more than 100 people. The busy month has left many of these vessels in the water to deteriorate.
Jason Rafter, an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said occasionally people will request the vessels as a decorative feature for a restaurant or museum. If not, they go through the ordinary derelict vessel program with the FWC and Monroe County.
“We’ve been getting a lot lately,” Rafter said, adding that it is not a speedy process, but the majority of the migrant derelict vessels around the Keys likely already have FWC cases against them. Those cases are indicated by an orange sticker on the vessel.
Ricky Arnold, who owns Arnold’s Towing, said he had been towing migrant vessels for law enforcement for more than 40 years, until recently. He was never paid for the service and had to tow the boats to a dump and pay a dump fee. He said he did it as a service to local law enforcement, and he was sometimes able to find different artifacts in the boats, such as knives or hatchets.
Arnold said he used to be able to get a title on the boats through the state of Florida, but about two years ago the state stopped giving titles to the migrant boats. He added that he doesn’t know of any other private service in the Keys that will tow the boats for free. Due to the efforts needed to tow the vessels and lack of pay, he said he has stopped the practice.
According to the FWC’s derelict vessel database, there were 146 derelict vessels in Monroe County as of Thursday, 44 of which were considered a hazard to navigation. Among them is a blue ship sitting off Summerland Key that two weeks ago carried more than 100 Haitians to the Florida Keys and still sits in the waters off an empty lot on the island. Another migrant vessel, a 20-foot chug, is still listed at Fort Zachary Taylor.
Derelict vessels are usually removed at the cost of taxpayer dollars. In January, the FWC announced it had put aside funding for the removal of 27 derelict vessels in the Keys over the next six months. The removal program removes an average of 60 vessels a year in a partnership between the county and the FWC. In 2021, 80 derelict vessels were removed from Keys waters at the cost of $468,611.