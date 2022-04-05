It is no surprise that large contingents of Cuban migrants continue to make the treacherous trek across the Florida Straits and into the Florida Keys, as economic and political conditions continue to plummet in Cuba. But one boat that traveled from Cuba to Key West on Sunday was reportedly carrying people claiming to be from Russia and Eastern Europe.
This past weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials and its law enforcement partners responded to seven maritime smuggling events in the Florida Keys, according to CBP spokesman Rob Brisley said. Seventy-eight non-citizens were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody and are being processed for removal proceedings. These incidents remain under investigation, Brisley said.
Some of the migrants that made landfall on South Beach in Key West on Sunday in larger comfortable sport-fishing vessel named “Just Right” were reportedly Russian and Eastern European and had passports and luggage, according to sources familiar with the landing.
“Homeland Security Investigations is looking into the matter, we cannot provide additional information since it is part of an ongoing investigation,” said Nestor Yglesias, public affairs officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations.
The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday night suspended the search for several missing Cubans believed to be lost at sea. The search was called off at approximately 8 p.m., pending new information, the Coast Guard stated. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies notified Coast Guard Sector Key West of a migrant landing Thursday night, with seven people apprehended and one dead near Sugarloaf Key.
The seven survivors were brought to the Lower Keys Medical Center to be treated for symptoms of dehydration and hyperthermia and were subsequently transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers for further investigation. The survivors reported there were additional people missing, according to the Coast Guard.
MCSO deputies recovered one body from the capsized vessel during their search-and-rescue operation.
“Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of those lost at sea,” said Chief Warrant Officer Jamey Kinney, Coast Guard Sector Key West search and rescue mission coordinator. “The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies exhaustively worked together on this search. Unfortunately, we have come to the most difficult time in any search and rescue case and that is the point at which we decide when to suspend the search.”
Coast Guard cutter crews began searching at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday and searched more than 395 square miles. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wild Conservation Commission, Customs and Border Protection and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office all participated in the search.
On Saturday, 15 migrants from Cuba were taken into custody after making landfall on a homemade vessel in Key West. During this fiscal year, agents have responded to 78 maritime smuggling events that have made landfall Florida.