Three more families recently moved into their new homes at Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys' Moss Landing development on Cudjoe Key.
A home-dedication ceremony was held July 30 for three families who recently closed on their new homes. The celebration was attended by residents and several local government officials, including Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron, Monroe County Land Authority Executive Director Christine Hurley and Monroe County Land Authority Senior Property Acquisition Specialist Mark Rosch. Sstaff and board members of Habitat for Humanity, and friends and neighbors from the community were also in attendance.
Fellow Moss Landing homeowners made the celebration special with delicious home-cooked food, ice cream and gifts for the new homeowners. Kristina Welburn, Executive Director of Habitat, welcomed the families to the neighborhood and to homeownership, Board Chair Teri Hill performed the blessing of the homes, and Construction Manager Dan Livingston presented gifts to the homeowners.
Many spoke about what achieving their dream of homeownership meant to them and their families.
"I am just so excited and filled with joy that they made it possible for me to have a home," said Alana Thurston, who purchased a new two-bedroom townhome for herself and her granddaughter.
Thurston learned about the project through her church Bethel AME in Key West. Thurston grew up in Key West and given the real estate market in recent years, questioned whether she would be able to buy a home for her family.
"You don't know unless you try," Thurston said. "I am a witness that this can happen for you."
“I just love my community, I just love where I live, and I am so grateful for the blessing of my new neighbors … We help each other out, if I need something I call them, and we’re just showing that we already have that love.”
Local businesses sponsor each Habitat home, and these three homes were sponsored by Hemingway Home Museum, Strunk Ace Hardware and Historic Tours of America. Grant funding for the homes was also received from the Edward B. and Joan T. Knight Foundation, Wells Fargo Builds and Homeownership for All.
When complete, there will be 16 units placed at Moss Landing. So far, 11 of 12 units are occupied and four are still under construction, according to Habitat for Humanity. The homes, which cost between $350,000 to $450,000 to construct, have been built on land the Monroe County Land Authority leases to Habitat for Humanity on a 99-year-lease basis.
The Keys are currently in an affordable housing crisis. Habitat has focused on projects in which the homes are owned by the residents, not just rented. Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys has completed 56 homes for homeownership in the Lower Keys and 28 rental units, according to the group.
In order to further its work at Moss Landing, Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys recently received a $15,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help build a home in the development on Cudjoe Key.
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys is one of more than 230 Habitat for Humanity affiliates awarded a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate income families build and improve their homes across the U.S.
At least one in six Florida households spend more than half of their income on housing, and the number of Lower Keys families struggling to afford decent housing is on the rise. According to the Shimberg Center for Housing Studies, as of 2019, one in five of all Monroe County residents were spending more than half of their income on housing. A staggering 48% of residents whose income fell at or below 80% of the Area Median Income were paying more than half of their income in housing, according to Habitat.
“These numbers are bleak, and they don’t even show the whole story,” Welburn, said. “Due to the extreme rise in home prices in the last three years, combined with the large influx of wealthy second home buyers in the Lower Keys, the crisis of home affordability is now affecting a much larger portion of our population. Many working families are being forced to leave the area. We are so grateful to Wells Fargo for their support in our efforts to help local families build a place to call home.”
This funding is part of a $7.75 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the Wells Fargo Builds program to support the construction, renovation and repairing of more than 350 affordable homes across the U.S.
Driven by the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live and the shortage of affordable housing in the Keys, Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys was formed in 1993 as an affiliate organization of Habitat for Humanity International. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat to help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Currently, Habitat is working on completing a 16-unit affordable homeownership development, which will bring their total of homes built to 61.