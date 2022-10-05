The application process has started for 31 cottages of affordable workforce that is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Florida Keys Community Land Trust has officially opened the rental application window for 31 new modular units on Big Pine Key, and it will close at 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20. Applications will be accepted both online or via post mail, and completed applications will be entered into a lottery to determine the order of consideration, according to Steve Kirk, whose group Rural Neighborhoods has partnered with Land Trust on the project.

tohara@keysnews.com