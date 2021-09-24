The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board agreed to raise its property tax rate almost double what other local taxing agencies have approved for the new fiscal year.
Most local governmental agencies agreed to raises taxes over the rollback rate by around 5%. However, the Mosquito Control District voted to levy a 9.6% property tax increase above the rollback rate to build back district reserves, which funded an effort to battle a mosquito-borne dengue fever outbreak last summer in the Upper Keys and a pollution clean up of its old headquarters on College Road.
Rollback is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of revenue as the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
The district board increased its budget to include $1.3 million going to cover the costs of the Upper Keys dengue fever outbreak and $850,000 to pay for the removal of soil and contaminants from the old headquarters, which the city of Key West is now building affordable housing on, according to Mosquito Control District board chair Phil Goodman.
The cost of chemicals used to battle Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which can transmit dengue fever, Zika and other tropical diseases, has increased significantly, Goodman said. Costs are part of the reason the district has partnered with private company Oxitec, which is currently testing genetically modified mosquitoes as a part of an Aedes aegypti eradication and limiting pilot program, Goodman said.
Prior to 2015, chemicals used to kill Aedes aegypti, which is only about 4% of the local mosquito population, accounted for 10% of the chemical budget. Now, those chemicals account for 50% of the budget, Goodman said.
The need to battle Aedes aegypti is paramount because of outbreaks of dengue and Zika are occurring more frequently in South Florida, Goodman said.
“We went from being an agency that dealt with nuisance pest control to protecting public health,” Goodman said.
The tax rate will cost property owners who do not have a homestead exemption, which is nearly 60% of the Keys owners, about $46 per $100,000 of assessed property value.