The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and Oxitec recently announced the completion of another phase of the joint project to evaluate the use of Oxitec mosquitoes in controlling invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.
The project team has successfully concluded the active release stage, FKMCD announced in a news release. All project release boxes will be removed from their sites in the coming weeks and ongoing monitoring will continue, likely until February next year, officials said in the release.
“We are so very appreciative to our Florida Keys communities for getting involved and supporting this ground-breaking project,” said Florida Keys Mosquito Control District Executive Director Andrea Leal.
“We have learned so much in this first season, and it has been exciting to see that male Oxitec mosquitoes were successfully finding and mating with the target females as predicted. This pilot project simply would not have been possible without the dedication and support of so many local residents and community stakeholders and we are grateful to all of them,” she said.
Throughout the project, only Oxitec’s non-biting male mosquitoes emerged from the boxes and dispersed as expected, mating successfully with invasive females. Additional, detailed information about the project will be shared in the coming months as data is evaluated by the project steering committee, according to the news release.
The Florida Keys experienced cases of dengue fever as recently as 2020, which emphasized the importance of controlling the public health threat posed by the mosquitoes.
“On behalf of the entire Florida Keys community, we’re thrilled to share that our first mosquito releases on U.S. soil have been successful with tremendous public support,” said Oxitec CEO Grey Frandsen. “We are also indebted to the professionalism and commitment of our local partner, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District. There is no doubt that this represents a landmark achievement as the first crucial step to making our technology available in the U.S. at a time when Aedes aegypti continues to expand its impact across the country.”
Frandsen noted the project has expanded to the West Coast.
“We aim to build on this momentum, continuing to work with world-class partners in Florida and California to deliver accessible, effective, and environmentally friendly solutions to control the increasing threat of invasive, disease-carrying mosquitoes,” he said.
To stay up to date or learn about the project, visit http://www.keysmosquitoproject.com.