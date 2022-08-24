State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, presents a ceremonial check for $1 million to Dr. Michael P. Crosby, CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. The funding was budgeted to support Mote’s restoration efforts in the Keys by the state of Florida.
Dr. Michael P. Crosby, CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, is joined by local and state officials and dignitaries for the ribbon-cutting of Mote’s first land-based coral nursery in Key Largo.
Photos by LEE WARDLAW/Keys Citizen
Dr. Michael P. Crosby, CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, offers remarks about the new coral nursery at Reefhouse Resort and Marina in Key Largo.
Mote Marine Laboratory held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting earlier this month to celebrate the opening of its newest land-based coral nursery and its first location in Key Largo.
Stationed on the grounds of Reefhouse Resort and Marina, formerly known as the Key Largo Bay Marriott Beach Resort, the grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 11, featured a meet-and-greet session for residents, public officials and other supporters.
Guest speakers included Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein and Florida House Representative Jim Mooney.
The new land-based coral nursery for the marine research organization was heralded as the next step in expanding first-class, resilience-focused coral restoration throughout the island chain. The Key Largo site is Mote’s second satellite nursery in the Upper Keys after it set up shop in 2021 at Bud N’ Mary’s Marina in Islamorada. Mote’s Elizabeth Moore International Center for Coral Reef Research & Restoration is based in Summerland Key.
Corals grown in Mote’s nurseries are out-planted on local reefs as part of its restoration effort.
Land-based coral nurseries help provide an integrated system of reef restoration. Some coral species such elkhorn coral grow faster after fragmentation on land than in the water. The ability to do both in-water and on-land restoration provides Mote with a unique advantage when it comes to restoring Florida’s coral reefs, according to Mote officials.
Michael P. Crosby, president and CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory, expressed gratitude toward the local community and confidence in the coral reef’s ability to fight back to make a recovery with a helping hand.
“As many of you know, Mote is a 60-year powerhouse in marine research and science education, and we’ve also been operating in the Keys now for 30 years. This ribbon cutting is a really big event for Mote, but it’s an even bigger event for our coral reefs and this community in Key Largo. The Keys are really near and dear to me, they’re a part of me,” he said.
“When I relocated here to join the Mote family, I made Mote a priority. Our coral reefs are on the verge of functional extinction. I’m convinced that Mote science can provide a solution for that. And residents here understand the importance of coral reefs in your backyard and how they are intimate to every aspect of life: our quality of life, the culture of the Keys and the very existence of the Keys.
“We spent years, literally years, searching for a site here in Key Largo. We had to have great water quality and plenty of space. The habitats out here are good for the coral,” he said.